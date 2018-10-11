The Stampeders and Roughriders are separating from the pack in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 12-2 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The Stampeders were surprisingly stifled at Montreal, with QB Bo Levi Mitchell throwing three interceptions on their way to scoring just 12 points. But, Mitchell had thrown just five picks in the previous seven games, and Calgary still won, so they’re not in danger of getting knocked off of their perch.

Key Injuries: DB Patrick Levels, WR Kamar Jorden, WR DaVaris Daniels, WR Reginald Begelton.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 10-5 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

While it’s hard to know, from one week to the next, who is going to get the job done offensively for the Riders, they can count on their defence, led by the pass rush provided by Charleston Hughes and Willie Jefferson, who have combined for 24 sacks. Oh, and Jefferson had the game-winning interception for a touchdown against Edmonton last week.

Key Injuries: DL Mic’hael Brooks, WR Naaman Roosevelt., WR Caleb Holley, DB Jovon Johnson.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 8-7 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 5

Times were tough for the Bombers after back-to-back losses against Saskatchewan, but three straight wins has Winnipeg moving in the right direction, just in time for another matchup with the Roughriders.

Key Injuries: DB Maurice Leggett, DE Jackson Jeffcoat.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 8-6 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 3

The home overtime loss to Winnipeg knocked the Redblacks down a spot, but it’s a neck-and-neck race between the two clubs for third spot in the rankings. Adding linebacker Chris Ackie, who ranks fifth in the league in tackles, should help a defence that needs to be tighter.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, DL Ettore Lattanzio, T Nolan MacMillan, DB Antoine Pruneau.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 7-7 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

Tough to fall a spot during a bye week, but the Blue Bombers had to go up, which means the Ticats lose a spot.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers, WR Chris Williams, WR Jalen Saunders, DB Frankie Williams, DE Adrian Tracy, RB Alex Green, WR Terrence Toliver.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 7-8 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

What has happened to the Eskimos? Even when they had some uneven results early in the year, they could at least move the ball and score, but they’ve hit a seriously rough patch, scoring 30 points in the past three games, with star QB Mike Reilly throwing for one touchdown and six interceptions in that time.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, WR Derel Walker.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 7-7 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

The Lions have won four of the past five games, and while QB Jonathon Jennings rides a roller-coaster from week-to-week, in terms of performance, but the Lions have rallied to get into the playoff race. Now they have to try to stay there with two games against Calgary and one each against Edmonton and Saskatchewan remaining on the schedule.

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian, WR Emmanuel Arceneaux, C Cody Husband.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-11 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

Nearly rallied for a win at B.C., with James Franklin taking over from a struggling McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and now Franklin continues in the starting role. RB Branden Burks showed some life, too, rushing for 92 yards on eight carries.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Marcus Ball, DB Abdul Kanneh, DB Cassius Vaughn, DL Dylan Wynn, RB James Wilder Jr., T Jamal Campbell, LB Bear Woods, DB Jermaine Gabriel

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 3-12 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

The Alouettes have been competitive against the top two teams over the past two weeks, losing by five to Saskatchewan and six to Calgary. They’re still losses and while QB Johnny Manziel is making progress, he still has a long way to go too.

Key Injuries: DB Joe Burnett, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White, WR B.J. Cunningham, OL Trey Rutherford, T Tony Washington.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca