Dickenson on Begelton: We needed a WR to step up, he's been that guy

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton appeared to get injured while blocking on a punt return play late in the first quarter against the Toronto Argonauts Friday.

Begelton fell to the turf after getting tangled with an Argonauts player and stayed there for several moments until walking off the field on his own power holding his right arm. He later left the sideline in a cart with a sling on his right arm.

The Stampeders already have three receivers currently out with injuries in Kamar Jorden, DaVaris Daniels, and Eric Rogers.

In his second seaosn with the Stampeders, Begelton has 25 receptions for 488 yards and a touchdown.

More details to come follow as they're provided.