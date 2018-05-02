Calgary Stampeders All-Star kick returner Roy Finch is putting his career on hold and will not report to the team's training camp later this month.

"I am focusing on my mental, physical and spiritual health along with accepting my role in the current legal proceedings," Finch said in a team statement. "I am grateful for the support of family and friends and look forward to returning to my Calgary family in July if granted the opportunity."

The 26-year-old was arrested in mid-April in Oklahoma on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Finch has entered a program to help him deal with "personal matters," the team added.

"Roy has entered a program in Oklahoma to help him deal with personal matters and any pending legal processes will begin after that time," said president and general manager John Hufnagel. "We continue to wish Roy the best and hope to be able to provide more information in July."

The native of Niceville, Florida won the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award in 2017. He racked up 1,200 yards in punt returns with three touchdowns.