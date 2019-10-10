The Calgary Stampeders will be without a key player on each side of the ball when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.

The team ruled out left tackle Derek Dennis and defensive back Jamar Wall for the contest on Thursday.

Dennis, a West Division All-Star in 2016 and 2018 and the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2016, has started all 14 games for the Stampeders this season.

The 30-year-old will be replaced at left tackle by Ucambre Williams.

Wall, 31, has 60 tackles and one sack in 13 games this season, his eighth with the Stampeders. He sits second on the team in tackles, behind only linebacker Cory Greenwood, who was moved to the six-game injured list last week.

With a win on Friday, the Stampeders can move into a tie with the Roughriders for first place the CFL's West Division.