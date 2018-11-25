EDMONTON — Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been named most valuable player of the 106th Grey Cup game.

Mitchell was 24-for-36 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Stampeders' 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Mitchell, the CFL's most outstanding player this season, was also the MVP of the 2014 Grey Cup game, Calgary's last title.

Stampeders receiver Lemar Durant has been named the top Canadian of the 106th Grey Cup game.

The 26-year-old Vancouver native hooked up with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for a 17-yard touchdown reception in the Stampeders' 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Durant, a Simon Fraser product, finished with four catches for 30 yards and also had a 22-yard rush.

Durant has played with the Stampeders since 2015 when he was drafted 18th overall by Calgary.