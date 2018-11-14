The last time the Calgary Stampeders faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was in Week 20 of the regular season in a game they lost 29-21. Calgary led 18-13 in the third quarter of that game before three straight scores by the Blue Bombers – “eight minutes of hell,” as Stamps quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell put it – essentially put the game away.

With the loss still fresh in their mind, the Stampeders hope to find the answer to not repeating that performance.

“What I’m concerned about is why did we have that lapse?” Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson said. “Basically we gave up three big plays and offensively we just stalled. We just have to make sure we keep our focus and I know it’s a saying, but you do have to play 60 minutes. You’re going to be locked in early and the best teams stay locked in.”

Mitchell agreed with Dickenson, adding he thought the team was playing well before slipping up in the second half in that Week 20 loss.

“I think the timing’s been there the last couple weeks, even in Winnipeg. That first half, I thought we were really on. The second half, we kind of coasted a little bit.

“Just focus on ourselves, go out there and try to play our offence.”

The Stamps were off last week while the Blue Bombers traveled to Saskatchewan and beat the Roughriders 23-18 to advance to the Western Final. Dickenson said the week off can give the Stamps an advantage in what will be a whole new game on Sunday.

“Oh yeah, you have to change, you can’t just sit back and run the same stuff,” Dickenson said when asked if the Stamps will give the Bombers new looks this time around. “We used the bye week effectively, hopefully the plays work.”

Stamps West Division All-Star linebacker Alex Singleton echoed his head coach’s sentiments, and said whatever happened in the regular season doesn’t mean anything come Sunday.

“You’re coming out with a different mindset. It’s a one-game, one-play (scenario), and if you don’t think you can win the game, you shouldn’t be playing football. This is why you play the game.”

The Stamps host the Blue Bombers in the Western Final Sunday at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt on TSN1/4/5.