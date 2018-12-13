The Calgary Stampeders officially named Brent Monson their new defensive coordinator Friday, taking over for DeVone Claybrooks who joined the BC Lions as head coach.

Monson has been promoted from his linebackers coach position, where he served the past four seasons.

"Brent has been a valuable member of our coaching staff for a long time and I'm very confident that he will do an excellent job in the defensive coordinator's role," Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said in a team release. "Brent is a hard worker who knows our personnel very well. Just as importantly, the players know him and will play hard for him."

Monson has also served as the Stampeders defensive line, running backs, and strength and conditioning coach.

"I'm very thankful to Dave Dickenson and to John Hufnagel for the confidence they've shown in me by giving me this opportunity," Monson said in the release. "This organization has become like a family to me and I'm excited for the chance to continue working with this great defence. I'm looking forward to this new challenge and will work extremely hard to make sure our team continues to be successful."