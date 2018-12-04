2018 Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell highlighted the 2018 CFL All-Stars, which were announced Tuesday.

Mitchell was one of three Calgary Stampeders players to be named All-Stars, alongside linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions topped the list with five CFL All-Stars each.

Below is the full list.

2018 CFL All-Stars

Position Name Team
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell Calgary Stampeders
Running Back Andrew Harris* Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Receivers Duke Williams Edmonton Eskimos
  Brandon Banks Hamilton Tiger-Cats
  Brad Sinopoli* Ottawa REDBLACKS
  Luke Tasker Hamilton Tiger-Cats
  Bryan Burnham BC Lions
Centre Matthias Goossen* Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Guards Brandon Revenberg* Hamilton Tiger-Cats
  Brendon LaBatte* Saskatchewan Roughriders
Offensive Tackles Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  SirVincent Rogers Ottawa REDBLACKS
Defensive Ends Willie Jefferson Saskatchewan Roughriders
  Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive Tackles Micah Johnson Calgary Stampeders
  Davon Coleman BC Lions
Linebackers Adam Bighill Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  Alex Singleton* Calgary Stampeders
Cover Linebacker Don Unamba Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerbacks Delvin Breaux Hamilton Tiger-Cats
  Anthony Orange BC Lions
Halfbacks Ed Gainey Saskatchewan Roughriders
  T.J. Lee BC Lions
Safety Taylor Loffler* Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Kicker Lewis Ward* Ottawa REDBLACKS
Punter Ty Long BC Lions
Special Teams Diontae Spencer Ottawa REDBLACKS