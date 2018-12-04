Up Next

2018 Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell highlighted the 2018 CFL All-Stars, which were announced Tuesday.

Mitchell was one of three Calgary Stampeders players to be named All-Stars, alongside linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions topped the list with five CFL All-Stars each.

Below is the full list.