Stamps QB, MOP Mitchell highlights CFL All-Stars
2018 Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell highlighted the 2018 CFL All-Stars, which were announced Tuesday.
Mitchell was one of three Calgary Stampeders players to be named All-Stars, alongside linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions topped the list with five CFL All-Stars each.
Below is the full list.
2018 CFL All-Stars
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Quarterback
|Bo Levi Mitchell
|Calgary Stampeders
|Running Back
|Andrew Harris*
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Receivers
|Duke Williams
|Edmonton Eskimos
|Brandon Banks
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Brad Sinopoli*
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|Luke Tasker
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Bryan Burnham
|BC Lions
|Centre
|Matthias Goossen*
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Offensive Guards
|Brandon Revenberg*
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Brendon LaBatte*
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Offensive Tackles
|Stanley Bryant
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|SirVincent Rogers
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|Defensive Ends
|Willie Jefferson
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Charleston Hughes
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Defensive Tackles
|Micah Johnson
|Calgary Stampeders
|Davon Coleman
|BC Lions
|Linebackers
|Adam Bighill
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Alex Singleton*
|Calgary Stampeders
|Cover Linebacker
|Don Unamba
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Cornerbacks
|Delvin Breaux
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Anthony Orange
|BC Lions
|Halfbacks
|Ed Gainey
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|T.J. Lee
|BC Lions
|Safety
|Taylor Loffler*
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Kicker
|Lewis Ward*
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|Punter
|Ty Long
|BC Lions
|Special Teams
|Diontae Spencer
|Ottawa REDBLACKS