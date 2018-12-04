Up Next

2018 Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell highlighted the 2018 CFL All-Stars, which were announced Tuesday.

Mitchell was one of three Calgary Stampeders players to be named All-Stars, alongside linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions topped the list with five CFL All-Stars each.

The full list:

Quarterback: Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary Stampeders

Running Back: Andrew Harris*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Receiver: Duke Williams, Edmonton Eskimos,

Receiver: Brandon Banks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Receiver: Brad Sinopoli*, Ottawa Redblacks

Receiver: Luke Tasker, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Receiver: Bryan Burnham, BC Lions

Centre: Matthias Goossen*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive Guard: Brandon Revenberg*, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Offensive Guard: Brendon LaBatte*, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive Tackle: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive Tackle: SirVincent Rogers, Ottawa Redblacks

Defensive End: Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive End: Charleston Hughes, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive Tackle: Micah Johnson, Calgary Stampeders

Defensive Tackle: Davon Coleman, BC Lions

Linebacker: Adam Bighill, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Linebacker: Alex Singleton*, Calgary Stampeders

Cover Linebacker: Don Unamba, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Cornerback: Delvin Breaux, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Cornerback: Anthony Orange, BC Lions

Halfback: Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Halfback: T.J. Lee, BC Lions

Safety: Taylor Loffler*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Kicker: Lewis Ward*, Ottawa Redblacks

Punter: Ty Long, BC Lions

Special Teams: Diontae Spencer, Ottawa Redblacks