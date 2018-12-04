1h ago
Stamps QB, MOP Mitchell highlights CFL All-Stars
TSN.ca Staff
2018 Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell highlighted the 2018 CFL All-Stars, which were announced Tuesday.
Mitchell was one of three Calgary Stampeders players to be named All-Stars, alongside linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions topped the list with five CFL All-Stars each.
The full list:
Quarterback: Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary Stampeders
Running Back: Andrew Harris*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Receiver: Duke Williams, Edmonton Eskimos,
Receiver: Brandon Banks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Receiver: Brad Sinopoli*, Ottawa Redblacks
Receiver: Luke Tasker, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Receiver: Bryan Burnham, BC Lions
Centre: Matthias Goossen*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Guard: Brandon Revenberg*, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Offensive Guard: Brendon LaBatte*, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Offensive Tackle: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Tackle: SirVincent Rogers, Ottawa Redblacks
Defensive End: Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive End: Charleston Hughes, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive Tackle: Micah Johnson, Calgary Stampeders
Defensive Tackle: Davon Coleman, BC Lions
Linebacker: Adam Bighill, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Linebacker: Alex Singleton*, Calgary Stampeders
Cover Linebacker: Don Unamba, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback: Delvin Breaux, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback: Anthony Orange, BC Lions
Halfback: Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Halfback: T.J. Lee, BC Lions
Safety: Taylor Loffler*, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Kicker: Lewis Ward*, Ottawa Redblacks
Punter: Ty Long, BC Lions
Special Teams: Diontae Spencer, Ottawa Redblacks