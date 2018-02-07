The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed All-Star cornerback Ciante Evans ahead of free agency.

Evans, an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, led the Stampeders with five interceptions last season.

"Ciante has established himself as one of the premier corners in the CFL and I'm pleased he has chosen to remain with the Red and White," said president and general manager John Hufnagel. "The secondary was one of our major strengths in 2017 and I'm expecting Ciante to be a key contributor on our defence once again this season."

Evans joined the Stampeders in 2015 and emerged as a starter with the team in 2016.

"I'm thankful to the Calgary organization for giving me the opportunity to continue my dream as a football player," said Evans. "Calgary is a beautiful city with great fans. I'm excited to be back, to get back to work and I'm looking forward to what the 2018 season has in store for the organization as well as myself."

In 34 career games, the 25-year-old has 98 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.