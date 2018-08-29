The Calgary Stampeders re-assert their dominance ahead of the field in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

There wasn’t any movement this week, though the teams sitting in spots two through five are starting to get bunched more closely together.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 8-1 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

Just in case there was any concern in Calgary after they suffered their first loss of the season, Stamps stormed to victory against Winnipeg, putting up 39 points and 516 total yards. QB Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 452 yards and three touchdowns, while WR Kamar Jorden caught 10 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Tunde Adeleke, DL Cordarro Law.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 6-4 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

Inconsistency plagues the Eskimos, who have lost two of the past three games, and it’s those slip-ups that keep Edmonton holding on to second spot rather than doing anything to close the gap on Calgary.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, DB Neil King.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 6-3 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

Not a bad week for a bye, as the Redblacks and they come out of it with a home game against Montreal, an opportunity to make some gains.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, LB Kyries Hebert, DL Ettore Lattanzio, DB Anthony Cioffi.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 5-5 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

Giving up 83 points in back-to-back losses doesn’t look good for the Bombers, especially since QB Matt Nichols hasn’t performed at the level that he did last season. The next two games, both against Saskatchewan, could be a crucial turning point in the season.

Key Injuries: DB Anthony Gaitor, WR Weston Dressler.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 5-4 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

A narrow win at B.C. moves the Riders into third spot in the West, and these next couple of games against Winnipeg provide an opportunity to overtake a Bombers team that still has a big advantage in terms of scoring differential.

Key Injuries: LB Derrick Moncrief.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 4-5 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

Rallying for another win against Edmonton was a much-needed proverbial shot in the arm for the Tiger-Cats, piling up 557 yards in the process. There remain a need for more touchdowns to match the yardage, but that win was encouraging.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 3-6 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

A second straight close loss leaves the Lions with four defeats in the past five games and they are in danger of falling too far behind in the West, making this week’s game against Ottawa crucial if they are going to have any hope.

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian, WR Emmanuel Arceneaux.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-6 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

As though they couldn’t handle too much success, the Argos followed back-to-back wins with a disappointing defeat at Montreal. Will they stay competitive enough so that newly-signed WR Duron Carter be a factor down the stretch?

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Taylor Reed.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 2-8 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

It’s not like all problems are solved, but the Alouettes have to be encouraged by any wins, including one in which sixth-string quarterback Antonio Pipkin leads them into the winner’s circle.

Key Injuries: LB Kyle Knox, DL Jabar Westerman, DB Joe Burnett, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White, QB Johnny Manziel.