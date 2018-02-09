The Calgary Stampeders have parted ways with veteran wide receiver Marquay McDaniel, TSN's Farhan Lalji has confirmed.

McDaniel had 65 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns last season after topping the 1,000-yard mark in each of the previous two seasons. Despite the dip in production, McDaniel still led the Stampeders in receptions and yards.

The 33-year-old has spent the past six seasons with the Stampeders, joining the team after three years in Hamilton.

In 130 games with the Stampeders and Tiger-Cats, McDaniel owns 554 receptions for 7,301 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Also on Friday, the Stampeders announced the team had re-signed receiver Richard Sindani. Sindani appeared in nine games with the Stampeders as a rookie last season, hauling in 31 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns.