Calgary Stampeders linebacker/defensive back Shaq Richardson appears to have signed a reserve/future contract with the Oakland Raiders, with the 25-year-old breaking the news on social media.

Richardson posted a photo of the Raiders' facility with the caption "I prayed for this," on Monday, and retweeted several posts congratulating him on signing with the team.

In 18 games for the Stamps last season, Richardson posted 48 tackles, four interceptions, and a sack from the nickel linebacker position. In two seasons with the Stamps, the Arizona product had 60 tackles and four interceptions.