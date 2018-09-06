Kamar Jorden's season is over.

The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday that Jorden will have surgery Thursday and miss the remainder of the season after leaving Monday's game against the Edmonton Eskimos with an apparent leg injury.

Kamar Jorden will be having surgery today. He will miss the remainder of the season. — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) September 6, 2018

#Stamps Rec, Kamar Jorden is undergoing surgery on his knee today. His season is officially over. Dickenson said it is a serious injury and, while he wouldn't confirm, the #Stamps HC did not deny that it could be career threatening. No other details were available — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) September 6, 2018

Head coach Dave Dickenson said the injury is serious and while he wouldn't confirm, the Stamps head coach didn't deny that it could be career threatening. No other details were available.

In 10 games, Jorden caught 55 passes for 944 yards and six touchdowns. Jorden currently sits second in the league in receiving yards behind D'haquille Williams (1,063).

Jorden is one of three wideouts to suffer serious injuries Monday, along with Jalen Saunders of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (out for season) and Derel Walker of the Eskimos (out six to eight weeks).

The Stampeders will again take on the Eskimos in Week 13, this time from Commonwealth Stadium.

They lead the West Division with a record of 9-1.