CALGARY — Offensive lineman Dan Federkeil announced his retirement Thursday after five years with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Medicine Hat, Alta., native lined up at right tackle for the Stamps in 59 regular-season games, four playoff games and three Grey Cups, winning a championship in 2014. He advanced to the West Final in each of his five seasons with Calgary.

"After giving the matter careful thought, I believe this is the right time for me to bring an end to my football career and move on to the next phase of my life," said Federkeil in a statement. "(Calgary president and GM) John Hufnagel and the Stampeders gave me an opportunity to resume my career five years ago and for that, I will always be grateful.

"I also acknowledge and thank our coaches and all my teammates, especially my fellow offensive linemen. It was an honour to play beside you all those years and to share the highs and the lows.

Federkeil was selected in the first round of the 2006 CFL draft by the Toronto Argonauts before signing with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. He played four seasons in Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.

Toronto traded his rights to Calgary in 2013.

"I thank the fans and the community for their support over the years," Federkeil said. "I'm proud of what I have been able to accomplish during my career and thankful for the opportunity to play on both a Super Bowl championship team and a Grey Cup championship team."