Stanford will cut 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year due to financial ramifications of COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

The discontinued programs are men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling.

"This is heartbreaking news to share. These 11 programs consist of more than 240 incredible student-athletes and 22 dedicated coaches. They were built by more than 4,000 alumni whose contributions led to 20 national championships, 27 Olympic medals, and an untold number of academic and professional achievements. Each of the individuals associated with these programs will forever have a place in Stanford’s history," the school said in a news release.

The university also said it will honour all of its scholarship commitments and assist student athletes who wish to continue their careers at other schools.