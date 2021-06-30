Rapid Fire: Do the Bolts have a psychological edge in Cup Final?

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final has arrived and, as promised, we will have you covered for every game here at the TSN Edge.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the series with a statement 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, showing everyone why oddsmakers made them such big favourites.

After opening the series as a -280 favourite, Tampa Bay’s number to win the series has now ballooned to -700, with the Habs a massive +500 underdogs.

Prior to puck drop of each game we will take a look at what the oddsmakers are offering.

LINE

After entering Game 1 as a -195 favourite, Tampa has an even better chance to win Wednesday’s game, according to the oddsmakers.

The Bolts currently sit at -210 to win the game, and are just +130 to win by two or more goals.

Those numbers give Tampa Bay the implied odds of 67.74 per cent to win the game, and a 43.48 per cent chance to win by at least two goals.

The Habs enter the game as +180 underdogs.

This postseason they are 3-2 as an underdog following a loss and haven’t dropped back-to-back games since the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TOTAL

The game was long out of reach by the time Tampa Bay was given a power play in the dying minutes of Game 1, but folks monitoring the total were locked in on the play.

Steven Stamkos found the back of the net with just 70 seconds left to make it a 5-1 game and turn a push into a win for the over.

Game 2 will once again have an over / under of five goals.

Vezina finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy was nearly perfect in Game 1, stopping 18 of the 19 shots that came his way.

Meanwhile, Carey Price gave up more than three goals in a game for just the third time this postseason.

Following a loss in these playoffs, Price has given up 12 goals over five games – a 2.40 goals-against average.

PLAYER PROPS

Brayden Point entered Game 1 with the shortest odds to score, and that hasn’t changed going into Game 2.

Point and his playoff-leading 14 goals is +125 to find the back of the net Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Game 1 goal scorers Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos have both seen their odds ever so slightly shrink with Kuckerov +165 to score and Stamkos +175.

For Montreal, Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield once again have the shortest odds of any player on the team to score at +225 and +245 respectively.

Shea Weber recorded an assist on the team’s only goal of the game, and also led the Habs in shots on goal. He’s going off at +500 to score.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 +310

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 +250, Montreal Canadiens 4-1 +2300

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +400, Montreal Canadiens 4-2 +1100

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +550, Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +900

CONN SMYTH ODDS

Andrei Vasilevskiy +100

Nikita Kucherov +150

Brayden Point +250

Carey Price +400

Steven Stamkos +3500

Victor Hedman +4500

Nick Suzuki +7500

Cole Caufield +8500

Tyler Toffoli +10000

Alex Killorn +10000

Corey Perry +15000

Brendan Gallagher +20000