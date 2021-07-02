Habs hoping to inspire new memories for a new generation

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final has arrived and as promised, we have you covered for every game here at the TSN Edge.

After a dominating win to open the series, the Tampa Bay Lightning gutted out a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Oddsmakers favoured the Bolts entering the series, and with each win their price to win the series continues to climb.

After opening as a -280 favourite, Tampa Bay’s number to win the series ballooned to -700 after Game 1 and now sits at a whopping -1600 (94.12 per cent implied odds to win the Cup) entering Game 3.

For Montreal, the +900 odds on them to win the series are the same odds they were given to win the Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to win Game 4 in Montreal and even their best-of-seven series at 2-2 in the third round.



LINE

As the series shifts to Montreal, it appears the oddsmakers are giving Montreal their best chance yet to win a game against Tampa Bay.

Montreal enters the contest a small +120 underdog, a much shorter number than the +175 ahead of Game 1, and +180 for Game 2.

The Canadiens are 5-3 on home ice this postseason, and goaltender Carey Price has allowed just 16 goals in those eight games.

Meanwhile, this will be the 21st consecutive game this postseason that Tampa enters as the favourite. They sport a 14-6 record in those games.

After winning both games of the series by more than one goal, the Bolts enter this game as a +188 underdog to win by two or more.



TOTAL

A power-play goal late in Game 1 sent the number over the total, but there would be no backdoor cover for the over in Game 2.

The over/under for Game 3 remains the same at five goals.

However, if you’re interested in taking the under, you’ll be happy to see that it’s going off at +100.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was nearly perfect in Game 1, and he was even better in Game 2.

Nick Suzuki beat the Vezina finalist on a weak shot from the point in the second period, but that was all that Montreal would get.

Vasilevskiy stood on his head, making 42 saves with 14 of those coming as the Canadiens pushed in the third to tie the game.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay was able to generate just 20 shots on net. Dating back to last season, the under has hit in four of the past six meetings between these two teams.



PLAYER PROPS

Brayden Point entered the series with a playoff-leading 14 goals, and despite not finding the back of the net in the opening two games, he still has the shortest number to snap his mini goalless drought.

Point is +155 to score in Game 3, while Nikita Kucherov isn’t far behind at +180.

Nick Suzuki (+215) scored the only goal for Montreal in Game 2 and led the team in shots, but Tyler Toffoli (+200) has shorter odds to find the back of net, while Cole Caufield is going off at the same number as Suzuki.

Josh Anderson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both recorded four shots on goal in Game 2 and provide intriguing options at +335 and +400.



OUTCOME OF SERIES

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 +170

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 +200

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +500, Montreal Canadiens 4-2 +2300

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +800, Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +1150



CONN SMYTH ODDS

Andrei Vasilevskiy -225

Nikita Kucherov +200

Brayden Point +450

Carey Price +800

Steven Stamkos +4000

Victor Hedman +5000

Nick Suzuki +9000

Cole Caufield +10000

Tyler Toffoli +12500

Corey Perry +17500

Brendan Gallagher +20000

Alex Killorn +20000