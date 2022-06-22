Cirelli's quick goal has Lightning in front in Game 4 after first period

It didn't take long for the Tampa Bay Lightning to jump on top in Game 4. Thirty-six seconds, to be exact.

Anthony Cirelli scored the opening goal of the game at 19:24 in the first period on a scramble in front of the net to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Avalanche after the first 20 minutes in Game 4.

It was Cirelli's third goal and eighth point of this postseason.

While the Lightning weren't able to slide home one of their many additional scoring chances, they did control the pace for much of the opening frame, tallying 17 shots compared to four from the Avs.

Meanwhile, forward Nazem Kadri made his return for the Avalanche, out with a thumb injury since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after taking a hit from Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Avs won the first two games of the series, taking the opener 4-3 in overtime on a winner from Andre Burakovsky. While Game 1 was close, Game 2 was anything but as the Avs thumped the Bolts 7-0 to take a 2-0 series lead. It was a different story back in Tampa for Game 3 however as the Lightning scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 win to give them life in the series.

Game 5 will go Friday night as things shift back to Ball Arena in Denver.