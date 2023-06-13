The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Florida Panthers 2-0 at the end of the first period of Game 5 Tuesday night as they look to capture the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans.

Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are gunning for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Mark Stone opened the scoring mid-way through the period with the Panthers on a power play, scooping up a loose puck along the boards and skating in on a two-on-one. Stone waited and beat Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky up high for his ninth of the postseason, giving him 22 points in 22 games played.

Vegas doubled their lead not long after as Nicolas Hague poked one through Bobrovsky as he attempted to cover the puck on a scrum in front of the net. Officials did not blow the whistle until after the goal had gone in, giving the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.

Bobrovsky stopped nine of 11 shots in the opening 20 minutes, while Adin Hill stopped all eight shots he faced for the Golden Knights.

The Panthers were shorthanded for Game 5 as forward Matthew Tkachuk is out with an injury. He left Game 4 for more than 10 minutes and also departed the ice in Game 3 following a big hit. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 20 playoff games this spring.

The Golden Knights took the opening two games of the series but Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner in Game 3 to get the Panthers in the win column. But Vegas bounced right back, narrowly winning Game 4 Saturday to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Friday evening in Sunrise, Fla.