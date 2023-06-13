The Vegas Golden Knights are on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup as they lead the Florida Panthers 6-1 through two periods in Game 5.

Vegas can close out the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night in front of their home fans as they lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Second-period goals from Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith, Mark Stone -- his second of the game -- and Michael Amadio extended Vegas' lead to five after they held a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first.

Stone opened the scoring mid-way through the period with the Panthers on a power play, scooping up a loose puck along the boards and skating in on a two-on-one. Stone waited and beat Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky up high for his ninth of the postseason.

Vegas doubled their lead not long after as Nicolas Hague poked one through Bobrovsky as he attempted to cover the puck on a scrum in front of the net. Officials did not blow the whistle until after the goal had gone in, giving the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.

Aaron Ekblad got the Panthers on the board early in the second, firing a wrist shot on net from the point that got through Adin Hill. It was the 12th goal by a Panthers defenceman in the playoffs.

But the Knights punched back in a huge way, getting two goals mid-way through the frame and two more late as they take a five-goal lead into the final period of regulation.

Hill has stopped 13-of-14 shots he's faced Tuesday night, while Bobrovsky has allowed six goals on 25 shots.

The Panthers were shorthanded for Game 5 as forward Matthew Tkachuk is out with an injury. He left Game 4 for more than 10 minutes and also departed the ice in Game 3 following a big hit. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 20 playoff games this spring.

The Golden Knights took the opening two games of the series but Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner in Game 3 to get the Panthers in the win column. But Vegas bounced right back, narrowly winning Game 4 Saturday to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Friday evening in Sunrise, Fla.