The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens had very different regular seasons.

Coming off their second Stanley Cup victory in 16 years, the Lightning breezed through the regular season at 36-17-3 and recorded their third highest points percentage in franchise history. On the other side, the Canadiens finished at 24-21-11 and limped into the playoffs on a five-game skid.

Two starkly different paths, but the same destination: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. With the series set to begin Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, here is a statistical look at how the two teams match up.

Home-ice advantage?

While having the home crowd behind you is always preferred, how much of an advantage do the Lightning really have by hosting Game 1?

The Canadiens are 7-2 away from the Bell Centre these playoffs and took two of three at sold-out T-Mobile Arena in their semifinal series victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. They certainly didn’t look like a team that hadn’t played in front of a crowd that size in well over a year, highlighted by a convincing 4-1 victory over the Knights in Game 5 that set up the clincher back home.

The Habs have already won more playoff games on the road this year than they did in when they last hoisted the Cup in 1993 (6-3).

On the other side, Tampa Bay played to a 6-3 record in front of their fans during the postseason but lost their first home game in each series. The Bolts dropped Game 1 as the home team during their Stanley Cup run last year, but we’ll put an asterisk next to that one since it game in front of an empty arena in Edmonton under the NHL’s Return to Play format.

Montreal playoff road wins Year Record Result 2021 7-2 ? 1989 7-3 Lost Stanley Cup Final 1977 6-1 Won Stanley Cup Final 1987 6-2 Lost Conference Final 1973 6-2 Won Stanley Cup Final 1993 6-3 Won Stanley Cup Final

Goaltending looms large

While the Habs might be considered the underdog in many elements of this series, the crease isn’t one of them.

Carey Price had an injury-riddled regular season with numbers a little off from what we’re used to seeing, but Price has been his old self in the playoffs. The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy winner is tied for a league-high 12 victories, a goals-against average of 2.02 and a save percentage of .934 while starting all 17 of Montreal’s games. In his last 13 games, Price is 11-2 with a GAA of 1.85 and a save percentage of .938.

The problem is Vasilevskiy has been just as good, if not better. The Lightning netminder leads the playoffs in save percentage (.936), shutouts (four), total saves (523) and is tied with Price at 12 victories. He too has started all of Tampa Bay’s games and his 1.99 GAA is a slight improvement on Price’s.

The 2018-19 Vezina winner has won three straight games at home, two of which were shutouts, and owns a GAA of 0.67 and a save percentage of .969 in that span. Against Montreal, he’s won eight straight contests and sports a 1.86 GAA with two shutouts and a .945 save percentage.

This will be the first time since Ed Belfour and Dominik Hasek in 1999 that two former Vezina winners are meeting in the Cup final and only the fourth time in the last 40 seasons.

Vezina winners meet in Cup Final Year Matchup Result 2021 Price/Vasilevskiy ? 1999 Hasek/Belfour Stars win 4-2 1996 Vanbiesbrouck/Roy Avalanche win 4-0 1992 Belfour/Barrasso Penguins win 4-0

On Point

Teams need more than just hot goaltending to make a run in the playoffs and Brayden Point has led the way for the second straight season.

After recording 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in Tampa’s Cup run last year, Point is at it again with another 14 goals in 18 games.

The 25-year-old forward is one off the salary cap era postseason goals record of 15, held by Sidney Crosby in 2009 and Alex Ovechkin in 2018. And yes, both of those teams went on to win the Cup.

The big picture

It goes without saying but getting Game 1 of any series means a lot.

Teams that take a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup final hold an all-time series record of 61-20 (.753). However, this hasn’t held true in the last three years as the Capitals (2018), St. Louis Blues (2019) and Lightning (2020) have all dropped the opener but went on to win rings.

In their three previous Stanley Cup final appearances, the Bolts lost Game 1 but went on to win the series twice (2004 and 2020). The Canadiens own an all-time record of 15-2 (.882) when winning the first game of a best-of-seven Cup final.