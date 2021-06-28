Lightning, Canadiens exchange goals in second period; Bolts lead by one

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 20 minutes away from taking a 1-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.

Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak opened the scoring in the first period and Yanni Gourde doubled the lead 5:47 into the second.

Gourde's sixth goal of the playoffs gave Tampa a 2-0 lead.

With Montreal struggling to generate offence, it appeared the Lightning were going to take a two-goal lead into the locker room.

But a Ben Chiarot shot from the point found its way to the back of the net after deflecting off two players late in the period and the lead was suddenly cut to one.

The Habs have just 14 shots after 40 minutes, and goalie Carey Price has made 17 saves.