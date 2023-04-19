The Edmonton Oilers lead the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 at the end of the first period Wednesday night as they look to even their first-round series.

The Oilers got off to a fast start as Leon Draisaitl fired a shot that went off the end boards and deflected right to Derek Ryan, who slid it through the five-hole of Kings netminder Joonas Korpisalo to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Alex Iafallo was sent to the box for tripping mid-way through the frame, giving the Oilers' high-scoring power play unit a look. The man-advantage paid off as Connor McDavid fed Draisaitl on a nifty cross-ice pass that led to an easy finish and doubled the Oilers' lead. The goal was already his third of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the 27-year-old German had two markers in Game 1.

The Oilers had 11 shots on net in the opening 20 minutes while L.A. mustered just three.

The Kings surprised the Oilers in Game 1 on Monday, erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period and winning it on an Iafallo goal in overtime.

The series shifts to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday night.