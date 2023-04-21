The Los Angeles Kings got a late goal from Alex Iafallo to draw first blood as they lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 through the opening 20 minutes.

With just over 30 seconds remaining, Iafallo put a rebound past Edmonton's Stuart Skinner to give his team their first in-game lead of the series. Iafallo also scored the overtime winner in Game 1.

Each team had opportunities on the power play but only combined for 11 shots through the opening 20 minutes. Edmonton fired five attempts on goal while the Kings countered with six.

Physical play was a theme early on with the Kings dishing out 20 hits compared to Edmonton's 11.

The Kings surprised the Oilers in Game 1 on Monday, erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period and winning in overtime on Iafallo's goal. But the Oilers bounced back in Game 2, getting third-period goals from Klim Kostin and Evander Kane to win 4-2 and even the series.

Game 4 will go Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in L.A.