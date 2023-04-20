The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are even 2-2 through the first two periods in Game 2 of their opening-round series Wednesday night.

The Oilers led 2-0 mid-way through the second period off first-period scores from Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl. But the Kings controlled play in the second period, getting goals from Phillip Danault and Gabe Vilardi to even things up.

Edmonton got off to a fast start as Draisaitl fired a shot that went off the endboards and deflected right to Ryan, who slid it through the five-hole of Kings netminder Joonas Korpisalo to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Alex Iafallo was sent to the box for tripping mid-way through the first frame, giving the high-scoring Oilers' power play unit a look. The man-advantage paid off as Connor McDavid fed Draisaitl on a nifty cross-ice pass that led to an easy finish and doubled the Oilers' lead. The goal was already his third of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the 27-year-old German had two markers in Game 1.

With just over five minutes to go in the second, Danault streaked in and fired a backhand that Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner turned aside. But Danault stuck with the play, hammering home the rebound to get the Kings on the board and give him his first goal of the playoffs.

Soon after, Gabe Vilardi streaked down the wing and tucked a backhand past Skinner to tie the game 2-2 and shift momentum toward the Kings heading to the third.

The Oilers have 23 shots on net through the first two periods while L.A. has 14.

The Kings surprised the Oilers in Game 1 on Monday, erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period and winning it on an Iafallo goal in overtime.

The series shifts to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday night.