A three-goal second period has the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings even 2-2 through two periods in Game 3 of their first-round matchup Friday night in L.A.

Alex Iafallo got the Kings on the board with a gritty goal near the end of the first period, giving the Kings their first in-game lead of the series. Iafallo also scored the overtime winner in the series-opener.

But Connor McDavid scored his first of the playoffs on the power play mid-way through the frame and then scored again just under two minutes later, putting the Oilers on top for the first time Friday night.

However, Leon Draisaitl took a penalty during the Oilers' goal celebration and it took Adrian Kempe just 18 seconds into the Kings' power play to find the back of the net and even things back up at 2-2.

Edmonton has fired 23 shots on net through the first two periods while the Kings have countered with 16. Stuart Skinner started in net for the Oilers, while Joonas Korpisalo handled goaltending duties for the home side.

The Kings surprised the Oilers in Game 1 on Monday, erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period and winning in overtime on Iafallo's goal. But the Oilers bounced back in Game 2, getting third-period goals from Klim Kostin and Evander Kane to win 4-2 and even the series at one game apiece.

Game 4 will go Sunday evening from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.