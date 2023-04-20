The Winnipeg Jets lead the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 at the end of the first period in their Game 2 matchup Thursday night.

With the Jets on the power play, defenceman Neal Pionk threw one on net and Adam Lowry re-directed it past Laurent Brossoit to give the visitors the early lead.

That stood up as the only goal of the period as Connor Hellebuyck made a highlight-reel save earlier in the frame, snagging a wrist shot with an outstretched glove inches from the goal line.

The Jets managed 17 shots on net through the opening 20 minutes compared to eight from Vegas.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He was originally hurt in Winnipeg’s second-last regular season game against the Minnesota Wild on April 11. The 27-year-old was originally a game-time decision heading into Thursday’s matchup.

The Jets cruised to a win in Game 1, scoring five goals over the final two periods to take the opener 5-1. Blake Wheeler had one goal and two assists while Lowry, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nino Niederreiter all had two points apiece.

The series shifts to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Saturday.