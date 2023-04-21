The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights are tied 2-2 after two periods in their Game 2 showdown Thursday night in Sin City.

The Jets controlled the pace of things for much of the first period but Vegas seemed to get the better of things in the second, scoring two consecutive goals before Winnipeg evened things up near the end of the frame.

Adam Lowry got the Jets on the board first, re-directing a Neal Pionk shot past Laurent Brossoit on the power play. Winnipeg would take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Golden Knights countered early in the second as William Karlsson beat Connor Hellebuyck up high to even the scoring. Karlsson scored Vegas' lone goal in Game 1 of the series.

Vegas kept on coming as Jack Eichel tipped home an Alex Pietrangelo point shot a few minutes later to give them their first lead of the series.

But it wouldn't last long as Kevin Stenlund beat Brossoit late in the period to tie things back up and head into the third at 2-2.

The Jets managed 26 shots on net through the opening 40 minutes compared to 28 from Vegas.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He was originally hurt in Winnipeg’s second-last regular season game against the Minnesota Wild on April 11. The 27-year-old was originally a game-time decision heading into Thursday’s matchup.

The Jets cruised to a win in Game 1, scoring five goals over the final two periods to take the opener 5-1. Blake Wheeler had one goal and two assists while Lowry, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nino Niederreiter all had two points apiece.

The series shifts to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Saturday.