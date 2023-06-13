Star-studded feature groups among U.S. Open coverage on TSN, TSN+

The world's best golfers descend on the Los Angeles Country Club for the 123rd U.S. Open beginning on Thursday.

World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler headlines a field that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Books Koepka, Jordan Speith, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland

Canadian Nick Taylor jumps right back into action at the U.S. Open after becoming the first men's Canadian golfer to capture the Canadian Open in 69 years on Sunday.

TSN will have coverage from around the course beginning on Thursday until a champion is crowned on Sunday. Viewers can multiple feeds at once through PGA Tour Live as part of a limited-time free preview on TSN+.

Round 1 coverage begins Thursday at 9:40 a.m. ET/6:40 a.m. PT on TSN3 through to the final putt of the day and you can watch multiple feeds at once on the TSN Multiplex.

Viewers can Featured Group coverage that exclusively covers golf's biggest names as part of TSN+'s limited-time preview.

2023 U.S. Open Featured Groups include:

Thursday:

11:13 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

4:43 p.m. - Jordan Speith, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

4:54 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

Friday:

11:13 a.m. - Jordan Speith, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

11:24 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:43 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland