Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball as it investigated a domestic violence accusation.

The Nationals announced they will be releasing the shortstop at the conclusion of his suspension.

“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously," the Nationals wrote in a statement, "We fully support the Commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension. Per the terms of the policy, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline. “My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Starlin Castro violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”