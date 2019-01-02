Lites' comments tried to shake the Stars up

Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn left early in Wednesday's matchup against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Jamie Benn will not return to tonight's game due to an upper body injury. #NJDvsDAL — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 3, 2019

Benn appeared to suffer the injury after taking a hard hit from New Jersey's Miles Wood. Wood was handed a five-minute major for interference on the play. The hit sparked an on-ice dustup between multiple players on both teams.

Benn had a goal in the first period before exiting. The Stars went on to win 5-4 behind two goals apiece from Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin.

The 29-year-old had 16 goals and 15 assists in 40 contests entering Wednesday's matchup. Dallas will be back in action at home against the Washington Capitals on Friday.