The Dallas Stars have signed centre Tyler Seguin to an eight-year deal with annual average value of $9.85 million.

Seguin is entering the final year of a six-year deal that will pay him $5.75 million this season. The extension will make Seguin the highest-paid player on the Stars, eclipsing Jamie Benn's annual average salary of $9.5 million.

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said in July he hoped to have Seguin signed before the first game of the regular season.

Seguin, 26, scored a career-high 40 goals last season and added 38 assists to post his highest point total since the 2013-14 season, his first in Dallas.

Acquired from Boston in the summer of 2013, Seguin has topped the 30-goal mark in four of five seasons since joining the Stars and has yet to fall short of 70 points.