3h ago
Stars ink Seguin to 8-year, $78.8M extension
TSN.ca Staff
Poulin: Seguin extension a good deal for Stars from cap standpoint
The Dallas Stars have signed centre Tyler Seguin to an eight-year deal with annual average value of $9.85 million.
Seguin is entering the final year of a six-year deal that will pay him $5.75 million this season. The extension will make Seguin the highest-paid player on the Stars, eclipsing Jamie Benn's annual average salary of $9.5 million.
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said in July he hoped to have Seguin signed before the first game of the regular season.
Seguin, 26, scored a career-high 40 goals last season and added 38 assists to post his highest point total since the 2013-14 season, his first in Dallas.
Acquired from Boston in the summer of 2013, Seguin has topped the 30-goal mark in four of five seasons since joining the Stars and has yet to fall short of 70 points.