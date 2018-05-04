The Dallas Stars have officially hired Denver University head coach Jim Montgomery as their replacement for Ken Hitchcock.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday Montgomery was one of roughly 10 coaches interviewed by general manager Jim Nill for the vacant position, while Montgomery was also linked to the head coaching job with the New York Rangers.

"We are extremely happy to announce Jim as the head coach of the Dallas Stars," Nill said. "He has achieved success at every level throughout his coaching career, establishing a unique culture around every team that he has led.

"He has created a standard of excellence by building trust with his players, while putting systems in place that allow his teams to compete for championships season after season."

The 48-year-old spent the past five seasons coaching the University of Denver and led the team to a national title in 2017. He had a 125-57-26 record since taking over the Pioneers in 2013, reaching the Frozen Four twice.

Montgomery, who has no National Hockey League experience behind the bench, is no stranger to interest from NHL teams. The 48-year-old appeared to be the leading the candidate for the Florida Panthers head coaching job a year ago before pulling himself out of the race. The New York Post reports he was also offered an assitant coach role by the Los Angeles Kings last year, but turned it down.

"Jim has established himself not only as one of the most well-respected coaches in collegiate hockey, but in the sport as a whole," Stars owner and governor Tom Gaglardi said. "He has seen the game evolve from his career as a player through his time behind the bench at the junior hockey and NCAA levels, and has been able to adapt his coaching style to ensure his team's success. The knowledge and experience he has gained from his diverse hockey background will aid our organization immensely moving forward."

A dominant college player at the University of Maine, the Montreal native appeared in 122 NHL games as a player, but spent his most of his career in the AHL. He retired from playing in 2005 and became an assistant coach with Notre Dame for the 2005-06 season.

Hitchcock retired last month after returning to the Stars for just one season. Dallas finished the regular season with a 43-32-8 record, missing the playoffs by three points.