1h ago
Start of NASCAR Pinty’s Series season to be delayed
Media Release
The start of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.
NASCAR’s goal is to run a full championship season with a minimum of 10 races, potentially starting in August.
We continue to work closely with local, provincial and federal officials to ensure the safety of all involved. An updated schedule will be released when finalized.