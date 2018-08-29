Quarterback Johnny Manziel has cleared concussion protocol with the Montreal Alouettes and will be ready to go for Friday's game against Ottawa - whether he's the starter or not.

"I'm okay with whatever coach (Mike) Sherman comes with," he explained. "We have a good relationship, we talked this week, so we'll see how things play out and be ready either way."

Sherman confirmed on Wednesday that Manziel was cleared, but did not commit to a starter - Manziel or quarterback Antonio Pipkin - for Friday's game at TD Place Stadium. "I haven't felt that pressure from anybody," said Sherman whn asked about whether he's under any burden to start Manziel. "My pressure is to play the right quarterback to help us win the game - that's the only pressure I ever feel."

Pipkin started the past two games for the Alouettes and completed 22-of-32 passes for 303 yards with one interception as Montreal defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 last Friday.

Manziel, the team's starter in Weeks 9 and 10, returned to practice on Monday for the first time since entering concussion protocol on Aug. 15. He started showing concussion symptoms in the days following the team's Week 9 loss to the Redblacks after taking a hard hit at the goal line in the third quarter.

Manziel has started two games for the Als since being acquired from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last month. He is 27-for-46 for 272 yards with four interceptions in the two losses.

The Alouettes sit last in the East Division at 2-6.