The NBA is in a great spot in terms of star power, which leaves lots of talent from which to select first-round picks. While it’s easy to take any of these top players as a cornerstone piece for your fantasy team, it’s still better to prioritize where to select these stars at the beginning of your draft.

Here is a mock first round for fantasy hoops this season:

James Harden, SG, Houston – The Beard dominates the ball on an offensive juggernaut. He led the league in scoring (30.4 ppg) last season, and still had 8.8 assists per game. Harden fills the stat sheet, taking 10 threes per game and, while his defence comes under fire sometimes, he racks up steals (1.8 per game last season).

Anthony Davis, C, New Orleans – While The Brow had injury problems early in his career, he’s played 75 games in each of the past two seasons, averaging 28 and 11. Davis also led the league with 2.6 blocks per game and is strong from the free-throw line (a career-high 82.8% last season).

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee – The Greek Freak has been steadily improving, to the point that he averaged 26.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, and there’s still room for those numbers to keep climbing.

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles – Even at 33-years-old, LeBron remains an elite talent and last season was one of his best statistical seasons. He averaged 27.5 points per game, his most since 2009-2010, tied a career high with 8.6 rebounds per game, and had a career-high 9.1 assists per game. He has a new team and it may take some time to adjust, but his durability and consistency is enviable, even for the great players on this list.

Golden State has a couple of fantasy superstars.

Steph Curry, PG, Golden State – With so much talent on the Warriors, their superstar point guard does have to share the ball a bit more than he did a couple of years ago, yet he’s good for 25 points, six assists and four threes per game, with stellar shooting percentages. And, before last season, when he had been limited to 51 games, Curry had been very durable, playing at least 78 games in five straight seasons.

Kevin Durant, PF, Golden State – Durant has averaged at least 25 points per game for 10 consecutive seasons, so that’s a given, but he’s also increased his assist and block rates with the Warriors. The main concern is health – he’s played more than 70 games once in the past four seasons.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota – Presumably, if Jimmy Butler does eventually move on from the Timberwolves, Towns will re-establish his place as their number one offensive option. His field goal attempts were down nearly four per game last season, and he’s already shown that he’s good for 20 and 12, with the ability to both block shots and hit threes.

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver – A brilliant passing big man who is still on his career ascent, the 23-year-old pivot doesn’t have a great blocked shot rate, but does everything else. If he duplicates last season, he’ll have great value, and there’s still a good chance that he can be even better.

Damian Lillard, PG, Portland – Over the past three seasons, Lillard has averaged more than 26 points and six assists per game, hitting three three-pointers per game and, as a bonus, he’s shooting better than 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Russell Westbrook, PG, Oklahoma City – Under normal circumstances, a stat-chaser like Westbrook would be ranked higher than this, but he’s coming off of knee surgery and it’s uncertain when he’ll be ready to go. He has averaged triple-doubles for the past two seasons, so that has some obvious appeal.

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Toronto – Last season was a lost cause, but if the Raptors get 2016-2017 Kawhi then he’s an MVP candidate, who averaged better than 25 points per game, with a couple of steals and a couple of threes per game. If he’s healthy, those aren’t unreasonable expectations.

Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana – In a breakout season last year, the Pacers guard not only scored 23 points per game, but led the league with 2.4 steals per game. Admittedly, he doesn’t have the track record of other first-round picks, but last season’s performance does make it look like Oladipo is on the way up.

Next round: Paul George, SF, Oklahoma City; Kemba Walker, PG, Charlotte; Chris Paul, PG, Houston; Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah; Kyrie Irving, PG, Boston; Ben Simmons, PG, Philadelphia; Bradley Beal, SG, Washington; Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia; Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto; John Wall, PG, Washington; Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix