Jack Campbell shuts out the Habs; Kessel, Perron, Panarin, Zucker, DeBrincat, Tavares, Matthews, Rinne and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Kings netminder Jack Campbell recorded the first shutout of his NHL career, stopping all 40 shots that he faced in a 3-0 victory at Montreal.

Campbell is getting a chance to start while veteran Jonathan Quick is injured and the 26-year-old has had a long, circuitous route to his first NHL shutout. It started with being the top goaltending prospect in hockey when he was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2010.

He was sensational at the World Juniors, but struggled in the Ontario Hockey League, posting a .890 save percentage in 91 games with the Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Campbell spent seven seasons in the AHL, even playing 27 games in the ECHL, but he finally settled into the backup role with the Kings last season after they traded Darcy Kuemper to Arizona.

Now, Campbell still has a chance to have an NHL career. Maybe not the one that was predicted way back when, but also not was being predicted a couple of years ago either.

HEROES

Kessel and Malkin were too much for the Vegas Golden Knights to handle.

Phil Kessel – Pittsburgh’s dynamic veteran winger had a hat trick in a 4-2 win against Vegas, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in three games. Evgeni Malkin assisted on all three of Kessel’s goals and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in three games.

David Perron – The Blues winger responded to getting moved down the depth chart last game and recorded a hat trick in a 5-3 win against Calgary. Brayden Schenn assisted on all three of Perron’s goals, the first points of the season for both.

Artemi Panarin – Columbus’ star winger notched a goal and three helpers in a 5-4 win at Florida; he has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in four games.

Jason Zucker – The Wild winger scorded two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Chicago, his first points of the year.

Alex DeBrincat – Chicago’s sophomore winger scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in four games.

John Tavares – The Maple Leafs centre entered the game at Detroit, a 5-3 win, without an assist this season and left the game with four in the ‘A’ column, giving him 10 points in his first five games with Toronto.

Auston Matthews – Toronto’s other star centre scored two more goals at Detroit. He’s tied for the league scoring lead with 12 points (9 G, 3 A) in five games.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s veteran goaltender stopped all 29 shots that he faced in a 3-0 victory against Winnipeg. The reigning Vezina winner has a .946 save percentage in three starts this season.

ZEROES

Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen – Washington’s shutdown defence pair had a rough night (12 for, 23 against, 34.3 CF%) and were on the ice for three goals against in a 6-0 loss at New Jersey.

Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, and Dustin Byfuglien – The Jets stars were on the ice for all three goals against in a 3-0 loss at Nashville.

Carter Hutton – Buffalo’s goaltender was lit up for six goals on 30 shots in a 6-1 home loss against Colorado, dropping his save percentage to .912 in four starts.

Mike Smith – After posting a 43-save shutout in his previous start, the Flames goalie surrendered five goals on 24 shots before getting pulled after two periods in a 5-3 loss at St. Louis. He has a .881 save percentage in four starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Kevin Shattenkirk – A big free agent acquisition for the Rangers a year ago, the veteran blueliner was a healthy scratch against San Jose.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jeff Carter led the Kings attack in Montreal.

Kings C Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win at Montreal, his first points after going scoreless in the first three games of the season…Wild C Eric Staal and D Ryan Suter both put up a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Chicago, the first points of the season for both…Wild LW Zach Parise earned a pair of assists against the Blackhawks, giving him three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon notched a pair of goals in a 6-1 win at Buffalo. He has six points (5 G, 1 A), and 23 shots on goal, in four games…Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen contributed three assists, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in four games…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie chipped in a couple of assists, his first points of the season.

Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner are playing big roles in Toronto's hot start.

Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly and RW Mitch Marner both had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win at Detroit. Rielly is tied for the league lead with 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in five games and Marner has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in five games…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri added a couple of assists, giving him four helpers in five games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri produced a pair of goals in a 6-0 win over Washington, his second straight two-goal game to start the season…Devils C Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist against the Capitals...Bruins C Patrice Bergeron recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Edmonton, giving him eight points (5 G, 3 A) in four games…Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk added a couple of assists against the Oilers, his first points of the season…Canucks RW Jake Virtanen produced a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Tampa Bay, both coming with the Lightning net empty…Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson and D Zach Werenski both had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win at Florida. They were Werenski’s first points and Atkinson has four points (2 G, 2 A) in four games…Panthers RW Evgeni Dadonov put up a goal and two assists and Panthers C Aleksander Barkov contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Sharks D Brent Burns had a couple of assists in a 3-2 loss at the Rangers, giving him three assists in the past two games after going three games without a point to start the year…Penguins D Justin Schultz recorded a couple of assists in a 4-2 win against Vegas; he has four assists in three games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault assisted on both Vegas goals in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in five games…Blues LW Alexander Steen contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Calgary, his first points of the year…Predators RW Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory against Winnipeg, giving him three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews chipped in a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota. Captain Serious has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in four games…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 win over San Jose; he has a .942 save percentage in three starts…Canucks G Anders Nilsson turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay, his first start of the season, and first win since November 30, 2017.

FIRSTS

Dominik Kahun – Chicago’s rookie winger scored his first career goal in his fourth career game, a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota.

Juho Lammikko – A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2014, the Finnish winger made his NHL debut against Columbus. He has 39 points in 108 career AHL games.

Alexandre Fortin – An undrafted winger out of the QMJHL, the 21-year-old made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks at Minnesota. He has four goals and 21 points in 55 career AHL games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica and Hockey Reference .