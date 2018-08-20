Adams has big numbers in a Bombers loss; Reilly, Cooper, Daniels, Williams-Lambert and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Darvin Adams, WR, Winnipeg – After a couple of weeks of light production, the Bombers receiver got loose, to the tune of eight catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-21 loss to Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 36.2

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – The league’s most prolific quarterback passed for 424 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and added a rushing touchdown in a 40-24 win over Montreal. Fantasy Points: 36.0

Shaquille Cooper, RB, Edmonton – Making his CFL debut, the rookie out of Fort Hays State gained 143 yards and scored a touchdown on 22 touches against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 25.3

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – The Stampeders wideout put up five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-27 loss at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 25.3

Jordan Williams-Lambert, WR, Saskatchewan – The rookie out Ball State is surprisingly the Riders’ top receiving option this season, especially after a spectacular 10 catches for 152 yards in a 40-27 win over Calgary. Fantasy Points: 25.2

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The Redblacks runner, who ranks second in the league in rushing yards, gained 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 25.2

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – Back in the lineup after another week out due to injuries, the Lions’ lead back went for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 23.5

Dominique Rhymes is taking on a bigger role in Ottawa's offence.

Dominique Rhymes, WR, Ottawa – The second-year Redblacks receiver is starting to emerge in the Ottawa passing game. One week after he had 77 receiving yards, Rhymes had five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 19.1

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – After some ups and down early in the season, the Redblacks QB has been on the right path lately. He had 361 passing yards with a touchdown at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 21.0

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – It hasn’t been an ideal season for the Lions wideout, but four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown at Toronto counted as his second most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 19.1

James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto – Toronto’s star running back gained 140 yards on 23 touches against B.C., the third straight game in which he’s gone for more than 100 yards. Fantasy Points: 18.0

ZEROES

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – Following his best game of the season a couple of weeks ago, the veteran Argos receiver managed just two catches for 28 yards against B.C. Fantasy Points: 4.8

Nic Demski, WR, Winnipeg – Just when it looked like the Blue Bombers receiver was emerging as a consistent threat, with double-digit points in four straight games, he had just three receptions for 14 yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 5.0

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – Before getting injured at Edmonton, the Alouettes running back had mustered a modest 41 yards on 10 touches. Fantasy Points: 5.2