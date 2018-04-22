Andersen keeps the Leafs alive, the Lightning finish off the Devils; Backstrom, Calvert and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Frederik Andersen – After the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 lead, they were on the defensive against Boston, and Andersen ended up stopping 42 of 45 shots in a 4-3 Game Five victory at Boston. He has a .895 save percentage in the series.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s playmaking pivot scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in a 4-3 Game Five win against Columbus. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the series.

Matt Calvert – Columbus’ checking winger tallied a pair of goals in a 4-3 Game Five OT loss at Washington. He has three goals in the series, and six in 15 career playoff games.

ZEROES

Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones – Two-thirds of Columbus’ top line and their top defence pairing was on the ice for zero goals for and two goals against in a 4-3 Game Five overtime loss at Washington.

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy – Two-thirds of Boston’s top line and their top defence pairing was on the ice for zero goals for and two goals against in a 4-3 Game loss against Toronto.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Cory Schneider – The Devils were eliminated in a 3-1 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay, but their goaltender stopped 35 of 37 shots. He finished the series with a .950 save percentage in four games.

VITAL SIGNS

Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s lineup received a boost for Game Five, when their No. 1 centre returned to action after missing Game Four. The Corsi God had his typically dominant territorial performance (25 for, 6 against, 80.7 CF%, 16-3 scoring chances).

Nazem Kadri - Toronto got their agitating centre back in the lineup after he completed serving his three-game suspension.

SHORT SHIFTS

Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak and LW James van Riemsdyk both contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 Game Five win at Boston. Bozak has four points (2 G, 2 A) and JvR has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the series…Bruins RW Noel Acciari had a goal and an assist against Toronto, his first points of the postseason…Bruins D Torey Krug added a pair of assists, and had 14 shot attempts (6 SOG); he has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the series…Bruins RW David Pastrnak launched 18 shot attempts (10 SOG) in Game Five at Toronto…Capitals D Dmitry Orlov and LW Chandler Stephenson both contributed a couple of assists in a 4-3 Game Five overtime win vs. Columbus, their first points of the postseason...Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 Game Five win against New Jersey and finished the series wit ha .941 save percentage.

DEVILS DONE

New Jersey's season is done, but Taylor Hall made a mark in his first playoff appearance.

Even though they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, the New Jersey Devils can leave this season with their collective heads held high. They earned their place in the postseason and were competitive against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, ultimately outscored 9-6 during 5-on-5 play (18-12 overall) in the five-game series.

Naturally, Taylor Hall led New Jersey’s offence, as he did all year, finishing with six points (2 G, 4 A) in five games. Could they have used more scoring depth? Of course, but that’s been the story all year. Patrick Maroon and Nico Hischier both had one goal, Pavel Zacha was held off the scoresheet, and Marcus Johansson didn’t have any points in the three games that he played. Michael Grabner had no points in two before he was a healthy scratch the rest of the way.

Losing defenceman Sami Vatanen for much of Game Four and all of Game Five certainly didn’t help. He had been averaging more than 23 minutes per game through the first three games. Otherwise, there weren’t huge standouts on defence. Andy Greene was outscored 6-2 during 5-on-5 play, but also spent most of his time matched against Tampa Bay’s top line of J.T. Miller, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. That’s some tough work.

The interesting development for the Devils is that they went back to Cory Schneider in goal, after Keith Kinkaid had played so well down the stretch to get the team into the playoffs. While Schneider had struggled in the regular season, he did play well when given the opportunity against the Lightning, posting a .950 save percentage in four games.

The Devils were playing with house money to some degree, since expectations were relatively modest coming into the season, but now that they made the jump into the playoff mix this year, there will have to be further improvement to stay at that level. They had a lot of young players step into the lineup this season, so there should be some natural internal improvement, but they need to provide more support, throughout the lineup, for Hall. Again, this isn’t something that comes as a surprise; it’s more like the playoff results simply confirmed what was already known.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .