Andersen saves the Maple Leafs, Bergeron is brilliant, Doughty may be having his best season and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder stopped 44 of 46 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against Nashville. Over the past three months, he’s played 32 games and posted a .933 save percentage. Among goaltenders that have played at least 1000 minutes in that time, only Marc-Andre Fleury (.938) has a better save percentage.

Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s star centre scored a pair of goals, on 11 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 6-1 win at the Rangers. He’s been a great player for a long time, but is just wrecking the league right now. In the past 16 games, he has 22 points (14 G, 8 A) and he has the league’s best possession stats (58.3 CF%, 60.2 SCF%) among players that have played more than 500 5-on-5 minutes this season.

Drew Doughty – The Kings bluleiner had a couple of assists in a 5-2 win over Edmonton, giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games. With 37 points in 53 games, he’s scoring at a career-high rate (0.74 points per game) and has the best relative possession stats (+5.4 CFRel%) of his career.

ZEROES

Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and William Nylander – Toronto’s top line was slammed (6 for, 21 against, 22.2 CF%, 3-15 scoring chances) against Nashville in a 3-2 shootout win. Matthews and Nylander without Hyman were even worse: in 84 seconds of ice time, they gave up six shot attempts and five scoring changes with zero attempts or chances for.

Nikita Zaitsev – The Maple Leafs defenceman had a rough night (7 for, 27 against, 20.6 CF%, 3-19 scoring chances) in a 3-2 shootout win against Nashville.

Henrik Lundqvist – King Henrik was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots in the Rangers’ 6-1 loss to Boston. He’s getting overwhelmed behind the Rangers’ shoddy defence, posting a .850 save percentage in his past six games.

VITAL SIGNS

Brad Marchand - Boston's first-line left winger returned from his five-game suspension and recorded an assist against the Rangers, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak.

SHORT SHIFTS

Oilers C Connor McDavid produced a goal and an assist in a 5-2 defeat at Los Angeles, and has 16 points (8 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Kings C Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against Edmonton, giving him 17 points (4 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games…Kings RW Trevor Lewis added two assists; he had two goals in his previous eight games…Bruins D Zdeno Chara had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at the Rangers. He had one assist in the previous nine games…Bruins rookie D Matt Grzelcyk contributed a couple of assists after managing one assist in the previous 16 games…Kings rookies LW Alex Iafallo (20 for, 5 against, 80.0 CF%, 10-1 scoring chances) and D Paul LaDue (23 for, 6 against, 79.3 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) had strong possession numbers in a 5-2 win against Edmonton.

