1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Andersen saves the Leafs
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Andersen saves the Maple Leafs, Bergeron is brilliant, Doughty may be having his best season and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder stopped 44 of 46 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against Nashville. Over the past three months, he’s played 32 games and posted a .933 save percentage. Among goaltenders that have played at least 1000 minutes in that time, only Marc-Andre Fleury (.938) has a better save percentage.
Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s star centre scored a pair of goals, on 11 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 6-1 win at the Rangers. He’s been a great player for a long time, but is just wrecking the league right now. In the past 16 games, he has 22 points (14 G, 8 A) and he has the league’s best possession stats (58.3 CF%, 60.2 SCF%) among players that have played more than 500 5-on-5 minutes this season.
Drew Doughty – The Kings bluleiner had a couple of assists in a 5-2 win over Edmonton, giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games. With 37 points in 53 games, he’s scoring at a career-high rate (0.74 points per game) and has the best relative possession stats (+5.4 CFRel%) of his career.
ZEROES
Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and William Nylander – Toronto’s top line was slammed (6 for, 21 against, 22.2 CF%, 3-15 scoring chances) against Nashville in a 3-2 shootout win. Matthews and Nylander without Hyman were even worse: in 84 seconds of ice time, they gave up six shot attempts and five scoring changes with zero attempts or chances for.
Nikita Zaitsev – The Maple Leafs defenceman had a rough night (7 for, 27 against, 20.6 CF%, 3-19 scoring chances) in a 3-2 shootout win against Nashville.
Henrik Lundqvist – King Henrik was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots in the Rangers’ 6-1 loss to Boston. He’s getting overwhelmed behind the Rangers’ shoddy defence, posting a .850 save percentage in his past six games.
VITAL SIGNS
Brad Marchand - Boston's first-line left winger returned from his five-game suspension and recorded an assist against the Rangers, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak.
SHORT SHIFTS
Oilers C Connor McDavid produced a goal and an assist in a 5-2 defeat at Los Angeles, and has 16 points (8 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Kings C Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against Edmonton, giving him 17 points (4 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games…Kings RW Trevor Lewis added two assists; he had two goals in his previous eight games…Bruins D Zdeno Chara had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at the Rangers. He had one assist in the previous nine games…Bruins rookie D Matt Grzelcyk contributed a couple of assists after managing one assist in the previous 16 games…Kings rookies LW Alex Iafallo (20 for, 5 against, 80.0 CF%, 10-1 scoring chances) and D Paul LaDue (23 for, 6 against, 79.3 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) had strong possession numbers in a 5-2 win against Edmonton.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca