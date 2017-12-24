Barzal takes the rookie scoring lead, Marchand stays hot; Eichel, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mathew Barzal – The Islanders’ rookie centre recorded his first career hat trick in Saturday’s 5-2 victory against Winnipeg. He has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 19 games and leads all rookies with 35 points in 36 games, one point ahead of Vancouver's Brock Boeser, who has 34 points in 34 games.

Brad Marchand – Boston’s star winger had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 3-1 win vs. Detroit. He has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games.

Jack Eichel – The Sabres centre scored a pair of goals in Friday’s 4-2 win against Philadelphia then added two assists in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Carolina; he has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games.

John Gibson – Anaheim’s starting goaltender posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Pittsburgh. He has a .928 save percentage in his past 15 games.

ZEROES

Adam Henrique – In a rare unproductive game since joining his new team, the Ducks centre failed to record a shot on goal and had poor possession numbers (5 for, 20 against, 20.0 CF%, 1-10 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Pittsburgh.

Eric Staal – Minnesota’s centre struggled (11 for, 25 against, 30.6 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in back-to-back losses in Florida.

Corey Crawford – Chicago’s starting netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at New Jersey.

Matt Murray – It was a short night for the Pittsburgh goaltender, too, as he allowed three goals on 13 shots in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Anaheim.

VITAL SIGNS

Tyson Barrie – Colorado’s puck-moving blueliner suffered a broken hand in Saturday’s 6-2 win at Arizona.

Nino Niederreiter – The Minnesota winger suffered a lower-body injury at Florida Friday and didn’t play Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Bobby Ryan – A finger injury kept the Senators winger out of the lineup for Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Florida.

Alexander Wennberg – Columbus’ playmaking pivot is out of the lineup and while it sounds like it could be a while, the Blue Jackets have not been forthcoming on the nature of the injury.

Charles Hudon – With Arturri Lehkonen returned to the lineup, the Canadiens made Hudon a healthy scratch in Calgary and Edmonton. He had five points (2 G, 3 A) in the previous eight games before getting bumped from the lineup.

SHORT SHIFTS

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews returned to the lineup after missing six games and produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win at the Rangers. He had gone three games without a point, for the first time this season, before getting hurt…Maple Leafs RW William Nylander added a goal and an assist, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly earned a pair of assists against the Rangers, matching his production from the previous six games…Oilers C Leon Draisaitl set up three goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Montreal, giving him 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Oilers C Connor McDavid and LW Jujhar Khaira both contributed a goal and an assist against the Canadiens. McDavid has 24 points (7 G, 17 A) in the past 19 games, while Khaira had one assist in his previous six games…Bruins C Patrice Bergeron tallied a pair of goals in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Detroit, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Bruins right wingers David Backes and David Pastrnak both added a couple of assists against the Red Wings. Backes has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games, and Pastrnak has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in the past 15 games…Islanders RW Jordan Eberle put up three helpers and LW Andrew Ladd added two in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Winnipeg. Eberle has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games, and Ladd had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous seven games…Lightning D Dan Girardi contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-0 win vs. Minnesota; he had two assists in his previous 10 games…Devils LW Taylor Hall produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Chicago. He has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games…Hurricanes D Justin Faulk scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Buffalo; he had no goals and one assist in his previous 13 games…Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen had three assists at Buffalo, after managing four assists in his previous 13 games…Hurricanes RW Sebastian Aho contributed a goal and an assist; he had two assists in his previous seven games…Stars D John Klingberg had a pair of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win against Nashville, and has five assists in the past five games…Predators C Ryan Johansen produced a goal and an assist at Dallas, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Avalanche C Carl Soderberg scored two goals in Saturday’s 6-2 win at Arizona. He had one assist in his previous six games…Avalanche rookie LW Alexander Kerfoot added two assists, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in his past 10 games…Avalanche D Mark Barberio had a couple of helpers, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Avalanche LW Matt Nieto chipped in a goal and an assist, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in his past eight games…Coyotes C Derek Stepan scored both Arizona goals in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Colorado; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous seven games…Blues C Kyle Brodziak contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Vancouver, ending an 11-game scoreless drought.

Canadiens C Byron Froese recorded a goal and an assist in Friday’s 3-2 win at Calgary. The fourth-liner goes into the Christmas break with seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Flyers LW Claude Giroux and RW Jakub Voracek both had two assists in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Buffalo. Giroux added an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Columbus, and has 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in the past nine games, and Voracek has 14 points (1 G, 13 A) in the past 10 games…Sabres LW Evander Kane and C Ryan O’Reilly both added a goal and an assist against the Flyers. Kane has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games and O’Reilly has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair of goals in Friday’s 3-2 win against Minnesota, then added another in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ottawa. He has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games.

Lightning LW Ondrej Palat (12 for, 1 against, 92.3 CF%) and RW Yanni Gourde (10 for, 1 against, 90.9 CF%) dominated play in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Minnesota…Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist had strong possession numbers (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%) in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Boston…Blackhawks rookie RW Alex DeBrincat had stellar possession stats (27 for, 5 against, 84.3 CF%, 14-3 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at New Jersey.

Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 26 shots that he faced in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Washington, giving him a .938 save percentage in eight starts…Sharks G Martin Jones recorded a 28-save shutout in Saturday’s 2-0 win against the Kings. He had a .868 save percentage in his previous six starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Montreal, and has a .931 save percentage in his past six starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner turned away 33 of 35 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win vs. Philadelphia, and has a .940 save percentage in his past seven starts…Panthers G James Reimer stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday’s 3-2 win against Minnesota, then posted a 38-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ottawa, giving him a .946 save percentage in his past seven starts…Bruins G Tuukka Rask saved 30 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win againt Detroit. He has a .950 save percentage in his past nine starts…Devils G Cory Schneider stopped 39 of 40 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win vs. Chicago, giving him a .928 save percentage in his past dozen starts…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen had 30 saves on 32 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win at the Rangers; he has a .947 save percentage in his past 16 starts…Flyers G Brian Elliott turned away 35 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Columbus, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 30 of 31 shots in the win, and had a .876 save percentage in his previous five starts.

FIRSTS

Tucker Poolman – Winnipeg’s rookie blueliner scored his first NHL goal, in his 10th game, Saturday’s 5-2 loss at the Islanders.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca