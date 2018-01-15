Barzal does it again; Malkin, Couturier, Kase, Donskoi, Ovechkin, Nurse, Hamilton, Dumba and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mathew Barzal – For the second time this season, the Islanders rookie registered a five-point game, putting up two goals and three assists in Saturday’s 7-2 win at the Rangers. He has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games and now leads all rookie scorers.

ROOKIE SCORING LEADERS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 44 15 29 44 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 42 22 18 40 Clayton Keller Arizona RW 45 14 20 34 Danton Heinen Boston LW 37 10 21 31 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay LW 44 14 16 30 Alexander Kerfoot Colorado LW 39 11 18 29 Kyle Connor Winnipeg RW 40 15 13 28 Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 45 14 14 28 Jesper Bratt New Jersey LW 41 11 16 27 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 42 8 19 27

Barzal’s linemates naturally reaped some rewards too. LW Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and an assist, while RW Jordan Eberle recorded four assists in the rout. Beauvillier has five points (4 G, 1 A) in his past five games, though he’s only played two games in January. Eberle has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games.

Evgeni Malkin – The star Penguins centre scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Detroit. Even after he was held off the scoresheet Sunday, Malkin has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past nine games.

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia’s top-line centre continued his breakout campaign with two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 win at New Jersey. He has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, and already has a career-best 25 goals and career-best 45 points in 43 games this season.

Ondrej Kase – The second-year Ducks winger tallied a pair of goals and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Los Angeles. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in his past seven games.

Joonas Donskoi – The Sharks winger scored twice and added an assist in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win against Arizona. He had just one assist in his previous 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar sniper scored a goal and added two assists in Friday’s 4-3 win at Carolina. He has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past seven games and once again leads the league with 28 goals.

Darnell Nurse – Edmonton’s improving young defenceman scored a pair of goals in Friday’s 4-2 win at Arizona then added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Vegas. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous 13 games.

Dougie Hamilton – The Calgary defenceman scored twice in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Carolina, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) during a five-game point streak.

Matt Dumba – Minnesota’s hard-shooting blueliner scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Winnipeg. He has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past 15 games.

ZEROES

Kris Russell – The Oilers defenceman had a rough weekend (13 for, 39 against, 25.0 CF%, 5-23 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in two Oilers wins.

Melker Karlsson and Barclay Goodrow – San Jose’s depth forwards had a difficult time (7 for, 11 against, 38.9 CF%) and both were on the ice for four goals against in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win against Arizona.

Brady Skjei and Kevin Shattenkirk – The Rangers defence tandem was thumped (25 for, 36 against, 41.0 CF%) and on the ice for one goal for and five against in 5-on-5 play in two losses over the weekend.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s starting netminder surrendered three goals on six shots and was pulled in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win against Arizona, giving him a .884 save percentage in his past dozen appearances.

Ondrej Pavelec – The Rangers’ backup goaltender allowed five goals on 19 shots in Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Islanders. He had a .961 save percentage in his previous four starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Phillip Danault – The Montreal centre took a Zdeno Chara slapshot in the head Saturday and left the game.

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s second-year winger suffered a potentially serious injury when he took a hit to both the head and the knee in a collision with Flames defenceman Mark Giordano. Aho had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 loss to Washington, and has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games, so losnig him to injury could be a devastating blow.

Ryan McDonagh – The Rangers’ number one defenceman missed Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh with an undisclosed injury. He had averaged 25:31 of ice time per game in the previous nine games.

Kevin Hayes – The Rangers centre is out with a lower-body injury, so the Rangers have moved J.T. Miller to centre to fill the void.

Lee Stempniak – Carolina’s veteran winger played his first game of the season Friday and has two points (1 G, 1 A) in his first two games.

Josh Bailey and Andrew Ladd – The Islanders are missing both veteran forwards due to a lower-body and upper-body injury, respectively.

Andrew Shaw – Montreal’s agitating forward suffered a lower-body injury against Boston Saturday.

Daniel Sedin – The Canucks winger missed Sunday’s game due to back spasms. He does have five points (2 G, 3 A) during a four-game point streak.

Brandon Sutter – Vancouver’s veteran centre returned to the lineup for the first time in more than six weeks, and scored a goal, in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win at Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter – A lower-body injury has taken the Wild winger out of the lineup.

Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm – The hard-driving Red Wings wingers are out with a groin and lower-body injury, respectively.

SHORT SHIFTS

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist in both Friday and Sunday’s Flames wins. He has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau posted a couple of assists in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Carolina, and has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) during a seven-game point streak…Canucks LW Loui Eriksson posted a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win at Minnesota. He had three assists in his previous 18 games…Canucks D Alexander Edler added two assists and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel notched a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Rangers after a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Detroit. He has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Penguins D Jamie Oleksiak added two assists, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Red wings RW Anthony Mantha contributed a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Chicago, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Oilers C Connor McDavid had two assists in Friday’s 4-2 win at Arizona, and two more in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Vegas, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Oilers RW Drake Caggiula and LW Patrick Maroon both produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Vegas. Caggiula had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 19 games) and Maroon matched his production from the previous eight games…Penguins C Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Detroit, giving him 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past four games…Bruins rookie LW Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win at Montreal, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Bruins rookie D Charlie McAvoy added a pair of assists, and has four assists in the past five games…

Flyers LW Claude Giroux, RW Jakub Voracek and D Ivan Provorov each added two assists in Saturday’s 5-3 win at New Jersey. Giroux has 26 points (3 G, 23 A) in the past 16 games, Voracek has 23 points (1 G, 22 A) in the past 17 games, and Provorov has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Devils LW Taylor Hall earned a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Philadelphia, giving him 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Islanders D Thomas Hickey contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 7-2 win at the Rangers; he has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Islanders D Scott Mayfield added a pair of assists, matching his production over the previous 11 games…Wild LW Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 victory against Winnipeg and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver. He has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games…Avalanche LW Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist and D Nikita Zadorov recorded two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Dallas. Kerfoot has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games, and Zadorov has five assists in the past six games…Sharks D Brent Burns put up three assists in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win against Arizona, and has eight points (1 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak…Sharks C Joe Thornton and RW Joe Pavelski both had a goal and two assists. Thornton had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous seven games, and Pavelski has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games…Coyotes C Derek Stepan produced a goal and an assist, and second-year C Christian Dvorak added a pair of assists in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose. Stepan has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, and Dvorak has four assists in the past three games.

Flames C Mikael Backlund tallied a goal and added two helpers in Friday’s 4-2 win at Florida as well as another assist in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Carolina, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games...Flames C Sean Monahan contributed a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win at Florida, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Panthers RW Evgeni Dadonov tallied both goals in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Calgary, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Canucks C Henrik Sedin and LW Thomas Vanek both had two assists in Friday’s 5-2 win at Columbus. Sedin added an assist in Sunday’s win at Minnesota, giving him six assists during a five-game point streak. Vanek has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno had a couple of assists in Friday’s 5-2 loss to Vancouver, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Hurricanes C Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 loss to Washington; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games.

Panthers D Alex Petrovic had a superb possession game (24 for, 4 against, 85.7 CF%, 6-0 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Calgary…Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic had a stellar game (27 for, 13 against, 67.5 CF%, 15-1 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win against Arizona…Sharks RW Kevin Labanc put up strong numbers (26 for, 6 against, 81.3 CF%, 18-2 scoring chances) too.

Flames rookie G David Rittich turned away 41 of 43 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win at Florida. He has a .946 save percentage in the past four starts…Flames G Mike Smith stopped 38 of 39 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Carolina, and has a .940 save percentage in the past 10 starts…Penguins G Tristan Jarry had 29 saves on 30 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Detroit then stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers. He has a .933 save percentage in his past eight games…Red Wings G Petr Mrazek posted a 27-save shutout in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Chicago after posting a .848 save percentage in his previous seven games…Avalanche G Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Dallas and has a .960 save percentage in his past five games.

FIRSTS

Dominik Simon – Getting a chance to play alongside Sidney Crosby the 23-year-old Penguins forward tallied his first NHL goal in his 16th career game, Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers.

David Kampf – Chicago’s 23-year-old rookie centre scored his first career goal and added an assist, in his ninth career game, Friday’s 2-1 victory against Winnipeg.

Michael Dal Colle – The fifth overall pick in the 2014 Draft made his NHL debut, playing 13:33 in Saturday’s 7-2 win at the Rangers. He had a modest 18 points (5 G, 13 A) in 34 AHL games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

