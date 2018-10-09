Patrice Bergeron leads Boston’s powerhouse line; Lehner, Eichel and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

In Boston’s 6-3 victory against Ottawa, Boston’s two-way superstar centre Patrice Bergeron led the way with three goals and an assist. He has six points (4 G, 2 A) in three games this season, but has also been the standard-bearer for all-around play for a long time.

Since 2013-2014, for example, the Bruins have controlled 58.8% of the shot attempts with Bergeron on the ice at 5-on-5. His relative Corsi in that time is +8.3%, which is comfortably ahead of the second-best relative Corsi in the league over that time, belonging to linemate Brad Marchand (+7.0 CFRel%).

So, we know that Bergeron dominates shot counts. Always has, seems like he always will. But it’s not like he’s lofting flip shots from centre ice to pad the shot totals. When it comes to relative expected goals percentage over that time frame, only Connor McDavid (+8.1 xGF%) ranks higher than Bergeron (+7.6 xGF%).

I might refer to him as the Corsi God, but Patrice Bergeron is a superstar and the Senators were on the receiving end of one of his standout performances.

With Bergeron going off, it’s no surprise that his linemates got in on the act, too. Right winger David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists; he has five points (3 G, 2 A) and 15 shots on goal in three games. Left winger Brad Marchand chipped in three assists, giving him seven helps in the past two games.

They form one of the most dominant lines in hockey. Last season, they controlled 58.9% of the shot attempts while outscoring opponents 27-17 (61.4 GF%) during 5-on-5 play, and Bergeron is the one at the centre of all that excellence.

HEROES

Robin Lehner – The Islanders netminder posted a 35-save shutout in a 4-0 win over San Jose, his first start for the team. Given what he has been through, that’s quite a start to the new season.

Jack Eichel – Buffalo’s young star centre scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win against Vegas, giving him four points (3 G, 1 A) in three games.

ZEROES

Casey Mittelstadt – Buffalo’s rookie centre had a tough game in a 4-2 win against Vegas, failing to register a shot attempt and finishing with team-worst possession numbers (1 for, 13 against, 7.1 CF%, 0-7 scoring chances) against the Golden Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas’ veteran goaltender allowed four goals on 17 shots in a 4-2 loss at Buffalo. It’s very early, obviously, but he has a .841 save percentage through his first three starts of the season.

VITAL SIGNS

Matt Murray – Pittsburgh’s starting goaltender has suffered a concussion. Casey DeSmith is next in line, though if Murray is going to miss significant time, Tristan Jarry could see some action, too.

SHORT SHIFTS

Senators LW Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in a 6-3 loss at Boston, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games…Senators D Dylan DeMelo chipped in a couple of assists and has three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games; he has also been on the ice for seven goals for and none against at 5-on-5 play…Bruins D Charlie McAvoy contributed three assists against Ottawa; he has four assists in three games…Islanders C Casey Cizikas recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over San Jose, his first points of the season…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 win against Vegas, his first points of the season…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss at Buffalo, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson added a couple of assists at the Sabres, his first points of the year.

