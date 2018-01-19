Bergeron’s trick leads the Bruins; MacKinnon, Nash, Ellis, Hornqvist and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Patrice Bergeron – The Bruins’ great centre recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 win at the Islanders and now has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past eight games. Riding shotgun with Bergeron, Bruins LW Brad Marchand put up a goal and two assists against the Isles, and has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past seven games.

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado’s star pivot scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win vs. San Jose. He’s put up 17 points (7 G, 10 A) during an eight-game point streak. Linemate Mikko Rantanen added a goal and two assists against the Sharks, giving him 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 15 games.

Rick Nash – The Rangers veteran tallied two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over Buffalo, and has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past four games.

Ryan Ellis – Coming back from injury, the Predators blueliner produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win against Arizona; he has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

Patric Hornqvist – The Pittsburgh winger scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 win at Los Angeles, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

ZEROES

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay’s star forwards were crushed (7 for, 20 against, 25.9 CF%, 6-11 scoring chances) and on the ice for three goals against in a 4-1 loss to Vegas.

Slater Koekkoek – Getting more playing time in the wake of Victor Hedman’s injury, the 23-year-old Lightning defenceman had a tough night (5 for, 22 against, 18.5 CF%) and on the ice for two goals against in a 4-1 loss to Vegas.

Cal Clutterbuck – The Islanders winger had team-worst possession stats (6 for, 14 against, 30.0 CF%) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 5-2 loss to Boston.

Zemgus Girgensons – The Sabres winger was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 15 against, 16.7 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss at the Rangers.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s starting netminder allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 5-3 loss at Colorado and has been slumping, with a .886 save percentage in his past 14 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Kevin Shattenkirk – The Rangers blueliner suffered a torn meniscus and will be sidelined indefinitely. Anthony DeAngelo has been called up from the AHL, and may step into Shattenkirk’s power play role. DeAngelo had 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in 29 AHL games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Ottawa’s centre is out with an upper-body injury.

Bobby Ryan – The Senators winger scored a goal in his first game back after missing more than a week with a hand injury.

Jake Muzzin – After missing a couple of weeks, the Kings blueliner returned to the lineup for a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

SHORT SHIFTS

Taylor Hall continues to lead the New Jersey attack.

Devils LW Taylor Hall notched the overtime winner and added an assist in a 4-3 win against Washington. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Devils D Sami Vatanen put up three assists against the Capitals, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Capitals RW Brett Connolly scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 OT loss at New Jersey and has four goals in his past five games…Bruins RW Ryan Spooner contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at the Islanders, giving him eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past eight games…Bruins C David Krejci added a couple of helpers, and has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games…Rangers RW Pavel Buchnevich produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Buffalo, after managing two assists in the previous eight games…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss at the Rangers; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past three games…Sabres C Jack Eichel and Sabres RW Sam Reinhart both added a pair of assists. Eichel has 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games, while Reinhart had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 22 games…Blues C Brayden Schenn and LW Alexander Steen both had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Ottawa. Schenn also had stellar possession numbers (21 for, 5 against, 80.8 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances), and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games. Steen has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Golden Knights LW David Perron had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Tampa Bay, giving him 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games…Golden Knights D Deryk Engelland added a pair of assists, matching his production from the previous 13 games…New Coyotes RW Richard Panik earned two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss at Nashville, giving him three assists in four games since arriving in a trade from Chicago...Avalanche RW Matt Nieto recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over San Jose, and has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games…Avalanche LW Blake Comeau added two assists, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Colorado, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Sharks RW Kevin Labanc chipped in a couple of assists, snapping a six-game scoring drought.

Devils D Ben Lovejoy had a strong possession game (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%) in a 4-3 overtime win against Washington…Rangers wingers Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast had solid possession stats (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%, 9-0 scoring chances) in a 4-3 win vs. Buffalo…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere had 15 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 3-2 overtime win against Toronto…Sharks D Brent Burns launched 20 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 5-3 loss at Colorado.

Joonas Korpisalo has played well for Columbus when given the chance.

Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo turned away 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Dallas. He has a .924 save percentage in his past seven games…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win at Tampa Bay, and has a .945 save percentage in 15 starts…Coyotes G Antti Raanta had 37 saves on 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss at Nashville, giving him a .934 save percentage in his past five starts…Flyers G Michal Neuvirth stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Toronto, giving him a .939 save percentage in his past five games.

FIRSTS

Casey DeSmith – The 26-year-old Penguins netminder stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win at Los Angeles, recording his first NHL win in his first NHL start.

Dillon Heatherington – Acquired from the Blue Jackets last season, the 22-year-old Stars defenceman made his NHL debut in a 2-1 shootout loss at Columbus. He had 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in 39 AHL games before getting called up.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

