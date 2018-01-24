The offseason throughout Major League Baseball has been notably quiet, which makes it a little easier to be positive about Toronto's additions.

Statistically Speaking looks at Toronto’s trades for Yangervis Solarte and Randal Grichuk as well as the free agent signing of Curtis Granderson.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR Yangervis Solarte San Diego 3B/2B 128 512 18 64 3 .255 .314 .416 .731 1.1 Curtis Granderson Los Angeles OF 147 449 26 64 6 .212 .323 .452 .775 2.1 Randal Grichuk St. Louis OF 122 412 22 59 6 .238 .285 .473 .758 1.4

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB fWAR Dominic Leone Toronto RP 65 70.1 3 0 1 2.56 1.05 81 23 1.5

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Edward Olivares TOR A OF 120 494 17 72 20 .269 .327 .468 .795

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB Conner Greene TOR AA SP 26 132.2 5 10 0 5.29 1.69 92 83 Jared Carkuff TOR A RP 34 63.0 3 4 8 3.86 1.18 51 15

The Blue Jays Get: INF Yangervis Solarte, OF Curtis Granderson and OF Randal Grichuk

Yangervis Solarte 's versatility should allow him to contribute at multiple spots for the Blue Jays, if needed.

Solarte was the first notable addition of the offseason for Toronto, and the versatile infielder is a 30-year-old who has some pop and plays both second and third base.

He hit a career-high 18 home runs last season, and had a career-low .258 batting average on balls in play, but some of that may be due to increased aggressiveness at the plate. He saw a career-low 3.46 pitches per plate appearance, swinging at a career-high 51.4% of the pitches that he faced.

That doesn’t make him a prolific offensive performer, but he’s competent. On the defensive side, his track record, via Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating, suggests that he’s a little below average at second and third base.

In Toronto, where they can’t trust the health of second baseman Devon Travis, and the long-term future of star third baseman Josh Donaldson is up in the air, Solarte offers useful depth.

Solarte is reasonably-priced at this state of his career, making $4.125-million and there are team options ($5.5M for 2019 and $8.0M in 2020) for the next couple seasons.

Curtis Granderson still has some pop in his bat.

Granderson, who will turn 37 before the start of the season, is obviously in decline at this stage of his career, but remains a power threat, having slugged 82 home runs over the past three seasons.

He doesn’t hit for average, finishing with a career-low .212 batting average (with a .228 BABIP) last season, but the veteran can draw a walk and that helps get his on-base percentage closer to acceptable levels. He had a career-low 6.6% swinging strikes last year, so he’s still making contact, but not enough quality contact. The left-handed hitter’s splits are naturally better against right-handed pitchers, and that may very well be his role: a platoon outfielder.

Defensively, Granderson is no longer a viable fit as a regular in centre field, and has struggled in very little time in left field, but he’s been adequate in right field.

Signed to a one-year deal for $5-million, Granderson isn’t particularly inspiring, but he’s a decent option as a fourth outfielder, one who can hit for power, and if the season goes sideways, Granderson could be a trade chip.

Grichuk is the most interesting of these acquisitions for Toronto: a 26-year-old who, despite major inconsistencies, has slugged 46 home runs over the past two seasons. He was sent to the minors last season in an effort to recover his swing, because he’s striking out way too much (30.1% of his plate appearances last season).

After nearly a month in the minors, though, Grichuk returned to the St. Louis lineup and hit 18 home runs with a .249 batting average and .830 OPS in 76 games. If the Blue Jays could get that kind of power into the lineup over the course of a full season, well, that could really be something.

Grichuk is a decent fielder, above average at any of the three outfield spots, and that would certainly represent an upgrade for Toronto, as the Blue Jays struggled defensively last season.

Making a modest $2.6-million this season, Grichuk is arbitration eligible in 2019, but he’s under team control until 2021, which means he could be a cost-effective starting outfielder.

The Padres Get: RHP Jared Carkuff and OF Edward Olivares

Carkuff is a 24-year-old reliever who was a 35th-round pick in 2016. He got into one game at Triple-A last season, but was at A ball for most of the year and hiw numbers don’t indicate any dominance at that level. Maybe he has some future as a bullpen arm, but it would seem even more likely that he never has a meaningful major league career.

Olivares is a much more intriguing prospect for the Padres, a 21-year-old signed out of Venezuela who has power and can run, he’s also athletic enough that he should be a good defensive outfielder. Can he hit enough to continue climbing the ladder to the major leagues? He made big strides last season and should have at least another year of minor-league development before challenging for a major-league job. It would come as no surprise if Olivares eventually makes the Padres as an everyday player.

The Cardinals Get: RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene

Leone, 26, was tremendous coming out of the Toronto bullpen last season, rebounding after a couple of ineffective years with Seattle and Arizona in 2015 and 2016 (he was also really good for Seattle as a rookie in 2014).

His velocity was up, averaging 94.4 MPH on fastballs, and he threw a higher percentage of cutters than ever before, leading to a career-best 14.5% swinging strike rate and career-high 10.4 K/9 rate.

In St. Louis, Leone will help a Cardinals bullpen that was decent last season, but could use another power arm.

Greene is a 22-year-old who is something of a wildcard. He throws very hard and that would figure to at least give him a shot as reliever in the major leagues, but he also has serious command issues, as evidenced by last season’s 5.6 BB/9 at Double-A.

If Greene’s stuff can be harnessed, and he figures out where the ball is going, then he could have real upside, but if he can’t throw strikes consistently, it won’t much matter how quickly the ball gets to the plate.

Verdict: Toronto’s offseason additions have been fine, which sounds like damning with faint praise. There’s nothing wrong with adding Solarte and Granderson, aside from the fact that neither figures to help the Blue Jays close the gap on the best teams in the American League East. Grichuk is more of a long-term asset and, in a best-case scenario, could be a productive and cost-effective player. There is some risk with the pieces leaving via trade. Olivares could be a major-league regular for San Diego, maybe even a good one, and Leone should be a solid bullpen arm in St. Louis. Maybe Greene puts it all together for the Cardinals, but there’s enough uncertainty there that the Blue Jays can’t really be faulted for moving in another direction.

Are the 2018 Toronto Blue Jays better after adding these players? Sure. Are they improved enough to be considered a playoff team? Probably not.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca