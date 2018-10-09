Drew Brees took over as the NFL’s all-time passing leader; Rodgers, Conner, Gurley, Crowell, Barkley and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

39-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 26 of 29 passes (89.7%) for 363 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-19 rout of Washington and, along the way, set the record for all-time passing yardage, surpassing Peyton Manning. Brees now has 72,103 passing yards in 254 career games, an average of 283.9 passing yards per game.

Even at this late stage of his career, Brees has found a way to be successful, particularly by working on shorter routes. Since the start of last season, he has completed a league-leading 73.6% of his passes for 5,992 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While he does have a primetime wide receiver in Michael Thomas, Brees’ most popular target this season has been star RB Alvin Kamara, who has been targeted a couple of times more than Thomas through the first five games.

He doesn’t have a rocket arm, but Brees’ accuracy continues to make him effective and there is little reason to think that he’s pushing up against the end of his career. It will surely come but, at this point, Brees still has more to give.

HEROES

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay – In a 31-23 loss at Detroit, the Packers’ quarterback threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh – His performances have been hit and miss, but the second-year back had a great game in a 41-17 win against Atlanta, gaining 185 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 25 touches.

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles – The Rams’ playmaking runner put up 113 yards and three touchdowns on 26 touches at Seattle.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, N.Y. Jets – He was a non-factor against Jacksonville the week before, but responded with 231 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches against Denver.

Saquon Barkley, RB, N.Y. Giants – When he can’t get loose on the ground, the Giants have been turning their rookie loose in the passing game, and he had 129 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches in a 33-31 loss at Carolina.

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh – The best receiver in the game caught only six of 13 passes against Atlanta, but finished with 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis – Targeted 15 times by quarterback Andrew Luck, Ebron had nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns at New England.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay – The Packers’ number one receiver hauled in nine passes on 12 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown at Detroit..

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, N.Y. Giants – The Giants star caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets at Carolina.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia – Far and away the leader of the Eagles passing attack against Minnesota, Ertz caught 10 passes for 110 yards on 11 targets.

ZEROES

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans – Maybe the Saints were able to give their sophomore star a break because they had a comfortable lead against Washington, and maybe they wanted to give Mark Ingram a steady workload in his first game of the season, but Kamara had just 39 yards on nine touches.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee – Consistency has not been the hallmark of Mariota’s career, but throwing for 129 yards and one interception at Buffalo was not a shining moment.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta – Making his return from injury, the Falcons running back had 41 yards on 10 touches at Pittsburgh. Given that the Steelers were romping to victory, it’s not a huge surprise that the Falcons running back didn’t get a heavy workload.

INJURIES

Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia – The Eagles’ No. 1 runner suffered a torn ACL against Minnesota, ending his season. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood slide up the depth chart, but this injury has prompted questions about whether the Eagles are in the trade market for a running back.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco – Taking a step forward this season, the 49ers running back suffered an ankle injury against Arizona, opening the door for Alfred Morris to be the lead back in San Francisco.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington – The veteran runner suffered a dislocated shoulder against New Orleans Monday. Chris Thompson is more of a receiver out of the backfield, so Washington may need to give Kapri Bibbs more carries.

Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles – The Rams lost a pair of significant offensive contributors to concussions at Seattle. Robert Woods takes on a much bigger role with Cooks and Kupp out of the lineup, and second-year pro Josh Reynolds might be the next man up.

Corey Grant, RB, Jacksonville – Helping the Jaguars get by without Leonard Fournette, Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury at Kansas City, prompting them to sign veteran Jamaal Charles.

NOTES

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel gained 110 yards and scored a touchdown on 19 touches in a 38-24 win against Indianapolis…Colts RB Nyheim Hines appears to be taking the lead in the backfield, at least with Marlon Mack out, and had 90 yards on 22 touches at New England…Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches, on 15 targets, for 151 yards in a 19-16 overtime win against Dallas…With Lamar Miller sidelined by a chest injury, Texans RB Alfred Blue gained 119 yards on 28 touches against Dallas…Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay gets the edge in the backfield battle, putting up 81 yards on 15 touches against the Jets…Broncos QB Case Keenum completed 35 of 51 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception…Jets WR Robby Anderson had three catches for 123 yards with two touchdowns in a 34-16 win against Denver…He doesn’t get as many carries as Frank Gore, but Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake had 115 yards on 13 touches at Cincinnati…Bengals RB Joe Mixon returned to the lineup and put up 115 yards and a touchdown on 25 touches against Miami…Chargers RB Melvin Gordon gained 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 touches vs. Oakland…Seahawks RB Chris Carson gained 127 yards on 20 touches against the Rams…Saints RB Mark Ingram returned from his suspension to gain 73 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against Washington…Saints rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith, a third-round pick out of Central Florida, caught all three passes sent his way for 111 yards and two touchdowns against Washington.

