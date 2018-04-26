Boston rallied against Toronto, with veterans and rookies stepping up when it was needed most. Bergeron, Krejci, DeBrusk, Marleau and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s star centre put up a goal and two helpers in a 7-4 Game Seven win over the Maple Leafs. He finished the series with eight points (1 G, 7 A) and dominant possession numbers (64.9 CF%) in six games.

Jake DeBrusk – The Bruins rookie scored a pair of goals, including the game winner, in a 7-4 Game Seven win against Toronto. He was outstanding in his first NHL playoff series, producing seven points (5 G, 2 A) in seven games.

David Krejci – Boston’s veteran playmaking pivot earned three assists in Game Seven vs. Toronto, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the series.

Patrick Marleau – Toronto’s veteran left winger buried a pair of first period goals during a 7-4 Game Seven loss at Boston. He finished the series with five points (4 G, 1 A) in seven games.

ZEROES

Jake Gardiner – Toronto’s veteran blueliner had a night to forget (if that's possible) in Game Seven at Boston. He was on the ice for five goals against at even strength in a 7-4 loss.

Tomas Plekanec – It wasn’t an ideal night for Toronto’s veteran checking centre, as he was on the wrong side of the puck (4 for, 13 against, 23.5 CF%) in a 7-4 loss at Boston.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder surrendered six goals on 35 shots in a 7-4 Game Seven loss at Boston. He had some strong games, notably in games five and six of the series, but ended the series with a .896 save percentage in seven games.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Tuukka Rask – He certainly wasn’t at his best and it looked like he could have been pulled when the Bruins fell behind after two periods of play, but even with just 20 saves on 24 shots, Rask emerged as the victorious goaltender in Game Seven.

SHORT SHIFTS

Bruins RW David Pastrnak and LW Brad Marchand both contributed a goal and an assist in the third period of a 7-4 Game Seven win against Toronto. Pastrnak has moved back into a tie for the playoff scoring lead, with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, having put up 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in seven games against Toronto. Marchand had nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the series…Maple Leafs RW William Nylander produced a pair of assists in a 7-4 Game Seven loss at Boston and ended the series with four points (1 G, 3 A)…Bruins D Kevan Miller added a couple of assists, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the series.

MAPLE LEAFS FALL

Auston Matthews scored one goal on 27 shots against the Bruins.

No matter which team lost Game Seven between Boston and Toronto, there was bound to be profound disappointment because both teams had impressive regular seasons, the type that could only be soured by losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Start in net, where Frederik Andersen finished the series wit ha .896 save percentage, and yet he was instrumental in Toronto’s three wins, saving 114 of 120 shots that he faced (.950 SV%) in the three games that Toronto won. Of course that means it wasn’t so good in the losses, and Andersen struggled (posting a .832 SV%) in those four games. It would have been nice for Andersen to perform better, but the Maple Leafs wouldn’t have even been in a Game Seven if not for Andersen’s play in Games Five and Six.

On defence, Jake Gardiner obviously had a brutal night in Game Seven but, through the first six games, the Leafs were controlling play with him on the ice and that was relatively rare. The defence pairing of Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey was stuck in its own end (37.3 CF%) far too often. Rookie Travis Dermott didn’t have the trust of the coaching staff, at least in terms of playing time, yet finished the series with the best shot differentials (56.2 CF%) on the team. Roman Polak, who can be a polarizing figure, had okay possession stats (49.5 CF%) and the Leafs outscored the Bruins 5-3 with Polak on the ice in 5-on-5 situations.

Up front, the most glaring poor performance comes from the franchise player. Auston Matthews managed a goal and an assist in seven games, and was outscored 8-4 during 5-on-5 play. At the same time, he’s 20-years-old, had solid possession stats (50.7 CF%) and had a team-leading 27 shots on goal. Toronto’s fate may have been better had Nazem Kadri not been suspended for three games in the series, and Kadri struggled at times (44.2 CF%, 28.6 SCF%) when he did play.

On the plus side, Mitch Marner was outstanding in the series, recording nine points (2 G, 7 A) as he was Toronto’s most consistent offensive threat. With his pair of goals in Game Seven, Patrick Marleau led the club with four goals in the series.

This loss will be painful for the Maple Leafs, not least of all because they had the lead going into the third period of Game Seven, but they lost to a better team. As much as Toronto has improved and appears to be a team capable of contending, they are currently the third-best team in their division, behind Tampa Bay and Boston, so they have some major work to do if they are going to get beyond a difficult first-round matchup.

The Maple Leafs are faced with the prospect of losing quite a few players as free agents in the summer, but it’s also going to present an opportunity for Toronto to make some significant changes, and that may be necessary if they are going to enter next season with expectations that they can overtake Boston and Tampa Bay.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .