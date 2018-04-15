Boston’s top line punishes the Maple Leafs; Kucherov, Couture and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

David Pastrnak – Boston’s 21-year-old winger enjoyed a sensational night, putting up six points (3 G, 3 A) and tying a Bruins playoff record held by Rick Middleton and Phil Esposito. That gives Pastrnak 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in eight career playoff games and he’s the early leader this year with nine points (4 G, 5 A) in two games.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand – Pastrnak’s linemates on the best line in hockey both had four assists in Game Two. Bergeron has five assists through two games and Marchand has six points (1 G, 5 A).

Through two games, when Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak are on the ice, the Bruins are getting 73% of the shots, and 81% of the scoring chances. Oh, and 100% of the goals.

Nikita Kucherov – The Lightning sniper scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 Game Two win against New Jersey. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the series.

Logan Couture – San Jose’s scoring centre had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 Game Two victory at Anaheim; he had four points (3 G, 1 A) in his previous eight games.

ZEROES

Nikita Zaitsev – The Toronto blueliner was on the ice for four goals against (two at evens, two shorthanded) in a 7-3 Game Two loss at Boston.

Matt Nieto – The Avalanche winger was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 1-5 scoring chances) in a 5-4 loss at Nashville.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots in a 7-3 Game Two loss at Boston. Since the beginning on March, he has a .888 save percentage in 14 games.

Keith Kinkaid – The Devils goaltender allowed five goals on 15 shots before getting pulled in a 5-3 Game Two loss at Tampa Bay. Cory Schneider stopped all 10 shots that he faced in relief, and could get a chance to start as the series returns to New Jersey for Game Three.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Hampus Lindholm – It came in a losing effort, but the Ducks blueliner had a strong showing in a 3-2 Game Two loss to San Jose. He had a goal and an assist to go with team-best possession stats (18 for, 8 against, 69.2 CF%).

VITAL SIGNS

Samuel Girard – Colorado’s rookie blueliner didn’t play in Game Two due to an upper-body injury, opening the door for Duncan Siemens to get into the lineup.

Ryan Donato - With Tommy Wingels still hurting, the Bruins inserted rookie winger Donato into the lineup for Game Two.

Leo Komarov - The veteran Leafs winger suffered a lower-body injury and was forced to leave Game Two at Boston early.

SHORT SHIFTS

Alex Killorn has three goals through two games against New Jersey.

Bruins D Torey Krug produced three assists in a 7-3 Game Two win against Toronto. He has 26 points (4 G, 22 A) in his past 22 games…Lightning LW Alex Killorn scored two goals in a 5-3 Game Two win over New Jersey, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Lightning C Brayden Point added a goal and an assist, and has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Lightning D Ryan McDonagh had a pair of assists against the Devils. He had three assists in two playoff games, after producing three points (1 G, 2 A) in 14 games with the Lightning after he was acquired from the Rangers…Predators LW Kevin Fiala contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 Game Two win vs. Colorado. He had gone five games without a point…Predators defencemen P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm both added a pair of assists against the Avalanche. Subban has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games and Ekholm had two assists in his previous eight games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog and C Nathan MacKinnon both had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 Game Two loss at Nashville. Landeskog has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games and MacKinnon has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie added a couple of assists; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games.

Lightning RW Ryan Callahan put up solid possession stats (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in a 5-3 Game Two win vs. New Jersey…He didn’t play a ton, but Predators C Kyle Turris dominated played (11 for, 1 against, 91.7 CF%) in a 5-4 win against Colorado…Sharks G Martin Jones turned away 28 of 30 shots in Game Two, and has stopped 53 of 55 shots through the first two games of the series.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .