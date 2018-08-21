When it comes time to pick your fantasy football squad, it’s exciting to know about breakthrough players and star rookies, but it’s also valuable to know which players that it might be best to avoid.

Here are some notable players that might be worth passing on for this fantasy football season:

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas – The hype from his stellar rookie season was already quieting down last season, when he went from 8.0 yards per pass attempt, to 6.8 per attempt in 2017, and his receiving corps is rather suspect after the retirement of tight end Jason Witten and, even if he wasn’t a big part of Prescott’s passing game, the departure of Dez Bryant. That leaves Prescott hoping that Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams and Coley Beasley will be able to pull their weight in the passing game. Add in the possibility that he may not score six rushing touchdowns again, as he did in each of his first two years, and Prescott’s fantasy upside appears limited.

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland – He was on the verge of throwing for 4,000 yards in the previous couple of years before finishing under 3,500 yards with the worst TD-INT ratio of his career (22-13) last season. Does the arrival of Jon Gruden seem like the kind of thing that will steer Carr’s passing numbers back in the right direction?

Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia – Even if he’s the most desirable option in the Eagles backfield, the 25-year-old averaged 11.4 touches per game in seven games with Philadelphia after he was acquired from Miami, where he averaged 21.7 touches per game. With Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and others in the rotation, Ajayi may not get the sufficient number of touches to be a difference-maker.

Patriots running backs – Rex Burkhead, James White, Jeremy Hill, Sony Michel, Mike Gillislee, etc. etc. etc. Maybe Burkhead is the most appealing option, but it’s hard to place expectations on any individual in the New England backfield because, from one week to the next, it’s hard to know who will be the featured performer, so roll the dice if you must, but there is a lot of potential variance in performance there.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo – Production has been on the decline since his rookie season, and he averaged just 36.2 yards per game in six games for the Bills last season. Will rookie quarterback Josh Allen be the one to get Benjamin back on track?

Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland – A 33-year-old who has had four seasons with more than 1,200 receiving yards, and has 63 touchdowns in 91 games over the past six seasons, but he’s 33 and moving from life with Aaron Rodgers to life with Derek Carr.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City – Maybe joining the Chiefs will be what the doctor ordered for Watkins, who had 1,047 receiving yards with nine touchdowns in 2015, but has been seriously underwhelming since.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay – This isn’t so much about Brate, who is talented and has scored 14 touchdowns over the past couple of seasons, but he also has to compete for playing time with O.J. Howard, the 2017 first-round pick who had six touchdowns and 16.6 yards per catch as a rookie.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati – Although he has 20 touchdowns in 39 career games, the Bengals tight end is too much of an injury risk to be a fantasy starter; he’s played a total of 10 games over the past two seasons.